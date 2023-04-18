Kerry

Kerry man won car in raffle and drove it without insurance for an ‘emergency’

Sinead Kelleher

A Kerry man with a 'chequered’ past has been given two separate jail sentences for driving without insurance and for driving without a valid licence after he was detected driving in a car in January of this year in Valentia.

He was stopped after he was seen driving a car with a UK registration which drew the attention of  Revenue who made enquiries and contacted gardaí. 

