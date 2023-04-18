Kerry man won car in raffle and drove it without insurance for an ‘emergency’

A Kerry man with a 'chequered’ past has been given two separate jail sentences for driving without insurance and for driving without a valid licence after he was detected driving in a car in January of this year in Valentia.

He was stopped after he was seen driving a car with a UK registration which drew the attention of Revenue who made enquiries and contacted gardaí.

Jason Sheehan of 5 Renard View, Knightstown, Valentia who has 31 previous convictions came before Cahersiveen District Court last week.

The court heard that among his previous convictions were three for no insurance. His most recent conviction was in 2018 at Cahersiveen District Court, for driving with excess alcohol and for driving with no insurance for which he received a six year driving disqualification.

This meant that he was disqualified from driving when this offence occurred in January 12, 2023. The court also heard he had previously been detected driving while disqualified. He had also previously received a suspended sentence from Judge Waters.

His solicitor Mr O’Connell said that Mr Sheehan has nothing else coming but he said he does have a 'chequered past’.

He said that Mr Sheehan won the Honda Civic car in a raffle in the North and was to use it as an ‘exhibition’ piece but an emergency arose and he took a chance and drove. He said that "the emergency falls short of what is needed as a defence” but he said he drove to collect medicine for his two-week-old baby. The medicine was in his mother’s house and the child was ill.

He said he made full admissions to what he had done and this was the only and only time he had driven the car.

"He took a chance,” he said.

"There was nothing wrong with his driving but revenue noticed the car and contacted the gardaí which is unusual.”

He said Mr Sheehan has a bad previous record but he asked Judge Waters to give him a final chance and not impose a custodial sentence.

"It was extenuating circumstances,” said Mr O’Connell.

Judge Waters said Mr Sheehan had been given “every chance under the sun” and he was giving two fingers to the court.

"He is driving without insurance consistently. The only scope I see is a sentence. He gave him a three-month sentence for driving without a licence and disqualified him from driving for six years and he gave him a four month sentence for driving without insurance and a four year driving ban.