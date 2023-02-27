Kerry

Kerry man with additional needs makes his mark at Tralee Boxing Club – ‘I’ve never seen my brother so happy’

Tralee man Anthony Ward has cerebral palsy but working out at Tralee Boxing Club every week has turned into a life-changing hobby for him. 

Anthony Ward (centre) at Tralee Boxing Club. Lynda McGrath (left) is the club secretary, and Jimmy Donnelly (right) is Anthony's coach. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Anthony Ward sparring in Tralee Boxing Club with club coaches Noel Kelliher (right) and Jimmy Donnelly (left). Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Anthony Ward (centre) at Tralee Boxing Club. Lynda McGrath (left) is the club secretary, and Jimmy Donnelly (right) is Anthony's coach. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Anthony Ward sparring in Tralee Boxing Club with club coaches Noel Kelliher (right) and Jimmy Donnelly (left). Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Stephen Fernane

The personal benefits of sporting inclusion is something Tralee Boxing Club places on an extremely high pedestal.

The popular club prides itself in offering its facilities to those in the community for whom sporting opportunities are not always ready available.

