Kerry man who ‘only went out twice in 2022 ended up with public order charges on both nights’

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Kerry man who assaulted a garda and attempted to get into the patrol while drunk on a night out has avoided jail for his behaviour.

Judge David Waters said he would give DJ Scannell (31) of 60 Baile an Toreen an opportunity taking into account that he had apologised to gardaí for his behaviour. 

