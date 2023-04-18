Kerry man who ‘only went out twice in 2022 ended up with public order charges on both nights’

A Kerry man who assaulted a garda and attempted to get into the patrol while drunk on a night out has avoided jail for his behaviour.

Judge David Waters said he would give DJ Scannell (31) of 60 Baile an Toreen an opportunity taking into account that he had apologised to gardaí for his behaviour.

The court heard that on February 25,2022 Gardaí received a 999 call about a man near a créche on Langford Street in Killorglin. The créche was closed at the time and was on Mr Scannell’s walk home.

Gardaí arrived to the building and Mr Scannell attempted to get into the patrol car asking for a lift home. He then struck out a Garda Prendiville hitting his shoulder and neck. He was also abusive and threatening to Garda Prendiville and said told him he was a ‘dead man’.

Arising out of the incident he was charged with assault, using threatening and abusive behaviour and being drunk in public at Langford Street, Killorglin.

The court hard that Mr Scannell has been before the court earlier in 2023 for using threatening and abusive behaviour and being drunk in public for a separate incident that occurred in June 2022 – four months after this incident and for which he came before the court in March 2023.

The court heard he has 8 previous convictions including one for the unlawful possession of drugs and for dangerous driving.

His solicitor Brendan Ahern said that his guilty plea had to be noted. He said that the following day after the incident he went to the garda station to apologise. He spoke to Garda Dennehy but Garda Prendiville was not there and he went back on multiple occasions to apologise.

He said Mr Scannell had only gone out these two times in 2022 – February and June - and that on both occasions ended up in trouble.

"These were the only two times he went out.”

He said Mr Scannell was completely out of line and that he is not regular problem to gardaí but on these two occasions did get into trouble. However, he said he has not been in any trouble since June 2022, which is almost a year.

"Alcohol is his downfall,” he added.

Sgt O’Brien said Mr Scannell has apologised and accepted he was out of order.

Judge Water said he was more concerned about the assault but accepted he had apologised.

He convicted and fined him €500 for the assault and he convicted and fined him €200 for using threatening and abusive behaviour. The intoxication in public charge was taken into consideration. Judge Waters warned that if he came before him again the only consideration would be to give him a suspended sentence or not.