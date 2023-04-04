Kerry

Kerry man to tackle gruelling 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert – ‘If I have to crawl over the finish line, I've no problem with that...’

Killarney's Brian Foley will unterake the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara Desert later this month. Photo by Tatyana McGough. Expand

Killarney's Brian Foley will unterake the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara Desert later this month. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Fergus Dennehy

The first question you have to ask Kerry man Brian Foley when you’re talking to him about his upcoming attempt at completing the Marathon Des Sables – a gruelling six-day long 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert – later this month is a simple one...’how the heck does one get into their head that this is something they want to do?’

Brian, who is the owner of the ‘Activate’ gym in Killarney, told The Kerryman this week that completing this run – something that can only be described accurately as one of the challenges of challenges – has been on his mind for the past eight years and that it was the onset of the COVID lockdowns that finally spurred him on to make his dream a reality.

