Kerry man to tackle gruelling 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert – ‘If I have to crawl over the finish line, I've no problem with that...’

The first question you have to ask Kerry man Brian Foley when you’re talking to him about his upcoming attempt at completing the Marathon Des Sables – a gruelling six-day long 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert – later this month is a simple one...’how the heck does one get into their head that this is something they want to do?’

Brian, who is the owner of the ‘Activate’ gym in Killarney, told The Kerryman this week that completing this run – something that can only be described accurately as one of the challenges of challenges – has been on his mind for the past eight years and that it was the onset of the COVID lockdowns that finally spurred him on to make his dream a reality.

"My wife has been joking that this is my mid-life crisis so maybe it's an element of that," he joked when asked if he’s a bit bonkers for taking this on.

"To be honest, it [the run] came to my attention about eight years ago when we were living in Australia. I started doing ultra distance running with a girl who was half nuts herself and she was doing desert marathons. There's a few of them around the world - there's one in Australia in the Simpson Desert, there's the Gobi Desert, there's the Atacama one and then there's the one I'll be doing, the Marathon Des Sables,” he said.

"She was always saying that this [the Marathon Des Sables] was on her bucket list so she's the one who brought my attention to it and so for the last eight years, I've been doing a lot of reading about it and thinking 'oh god, I'd love to do it someday' and the idea just got into my head and it's been there since. When the lockdowns happened then, this pushed the idea to the fore and I figured that it was now or never to get it done,” he continued.

Brian will be heading out on April 21 to Morocco and he will start his run on either April 22 or 23 from where he will have just six days to cover – on foot – the 250km distance during which he will have to carry his own backpack containing his food, sleeping gear and any other materials he will require.

Going on, Brian said that because this year’s run is taking place slightly later than normal, competitors will have to deal with a few extra degrees of temperature on top of everything else if they want to add their name to the illustrious list of finishers who have completed this epic challenge.

"During the day, around mid-day especially, temperatures will get up to about 50 degrees. Organisers are expecting it to be a hot one this year. Then during the night, temperatures will plummet to maybe around five degrees or possibly less so you're going to be dealing with two extremes,” he said.

"The distance we will have to do every day varies. We won't know until we actually arrive in Morocco what we will be up against and that's some of the beauty of this thing. You're being dropped into somewhat unknowable territory. You have a fair idea that the first three days will be in the region of 30km to 40km every day. The fourth day then, that's always the big one and it's known as the make-or-break day. That's always a guaranteed ultra-marathon distance which is about 80km to 95km,” he continued.

"Everyone says that from a mental aspect, if you can get over that fourth day, you just have one marathon to go. Some people end up in bits after that fourth day but they crawl over the finish line on the fifth day so they get through it,” he added.

As for training, Brian said that he's been doing a variety of things to get his body ready.

"I've been running in layers. I'm only starting this week sitting in saunas for a prolonged period of time to get the body ready. It's mostly down to the amount of fluid in your blood and your blood plasma levels. They change rapidly in heat so it's all about getting the body ready for that,” he said.

"The rest of it [the training] is just getting the leg, the muscles and the feet ready. That part of the training has been going on now for the last year, training 150km plus a week. I'm tapering down now this week to 105km and then next week, that'll be less again and then the final week, I'll just be going for walks and trying to keep myself right,” he continued.

Finally, Brian said that he’s going into the event in good spirits.

"I'm confident I'll finish it. That's not down to physicality either, I'm just an extremely stubborn type of individual. If I have to do it on my hands and knees and crawl over the finish line, I've no problem with that. I'm not going there to compete, I'm just there to complete,” he finished.

A table quiz to help cover the costs of Brian’s trip will be taking place in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney next Wednesday April 12 at 7:30pm. A table of four will cost €40.