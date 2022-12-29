Kerry man in Wyoming says extreme weather in US was the worst he’s seen in his 19 years living there

As the cold snap that hit Kerry and Ireland before Christmas begins to fade from people’s memories, as bad as we thought we had it over here, it pales in comparison to the extreme cold weather spell that has buffeted the United States over the past week with an estimated 70 people nationwide killed in the ferocious winter storm that brought with it subfreezing temperatures.

One man who has seen a lot of winters in his time living in his adopted home in Wyoming is Ballybunion native Jack Enright who, along with his wife Ann – also from Ballybunion – have called the mid-western state home for nearly 20 years.

Jack, speaking to The Kerryman this week, said that in his near two decades of living in Wyoming and having experienced many a snowfall in his time, the recent ‘once-in-a-generation storm’, as it has been dubbed, was the worst he’s ever seen.

"I've been here going on 19 years now and we've had a lot of bad storms in that time but this was incredible, the worst I've ever seen,” he said.

"At 12pm lunch time one of the days, we were at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 Celsius) and then, by 3pm the same day, the temperatures at dropped to -40 Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius) so an 80 degree drop in just a matter of hours, it was incredible. You could feel it minute by minute getting colder,” he continued.

Even for an area that Jack said gets its fair share of winter storms every year and which is well-prepared to deal with extreme conditions, he said that even he, a veteran of harsh winters, found it tough going at times, especially when driving.

"You could see the front coming 60 to 80 miles away and then it started to snow, the wind started to pick up - we were having 50 to 60 mile an hour winds - and visibility started getting really poor very quickly. I left work at 4:30pm and the visibility in front of me was about, at most, 10 feet. I mean, if you took a cup of boiling water and threw it in the air, it would hit the ground as ice,” he said.

"Even driving was quite hazardous and I know these roads like the back of my hand, I've been driving it for the past 18 or so years but even at that, I had a hard time finding my way home in those conditions. There were a couple of times that I had to stop and wait for the wind to die down so that I could see another little bit in front of me."

"We're better prepared here for bad weather and driving in these kind conditions but you really had to take extra care this time around.” he continued.

As for how life goes on under extreme weather conditions such as these – Jack had one simple answer – layers...and lots of them!

"With the wind chill, it got down to -75 degrees Fahrenheit but we still had a job to do here with the horses so we just wrapped up in plenty of layers. We have clothes here that can take that kind of weather - I have boots that can go down to -50 Fahrenheit - so you just wear enough layers."

"To walk from my house to the barn is maybe 50 yards but in that weather, your face would be frozen solid in that time if you didn't wrap up properly so we were wrapping up with plenty of coats and gloves and balaclavas but even with all that on you, you really wouldn't want to be outside for too long!" he said.