Kerry man in Wyoming says extreme weather in US was the worst he’s seen in his 19 years living there

Jack Enright and his wife Ann are both Ballybunion natives and Jack described the recent ‘bomb cyclone’ of cold weather that hit the US as “incredible” in how extreme it was adding that he could “feel it minute by minute getting colder.”

Ballybunion native Jack Enright (pictured inset) has been living in Wyoming with his wife Ann, also from Ballybunion, for the last 19 years and he said that the recent extreme weather that hit his adopted home is the worst he's ever experienced. Expand
Some of the massive accumulation of snow that fell in Jack's adopted home state of Wyoming as extreme weather hit the US last week. Expand
Visibillity was extremely poor during the 'bomb cyclone' that hit the US last week as seen here in Jack's photos. Expand
Some of the massive accumulation of snow that fell in Jack's adopted home state of Wyoming as extreme weather hit the US last week. Expand
Ballybunion native Jack Enright has been living in Wyoming for the past 19 years. Expand

Ballybunion native Jack Enright (pictured inset) has been living in Wyoming with his wife Ann, also from Ballybunion, for the last 19 years and he said that the recent extreme weather that hit his adopted home is the worst he's ever experienced.

Some of the massive accumulation of snow that fell in Jack's adopted home state of Wyoming as extreme weather hit the US last week.

Visibillity was extremely poor during the 'bomb cyclone' that hit the US last week as seen here in Jack's photos.

Some of the massive accumulation of snow that fell in Jack's adopted home state of Wyoming as extreme weather hit the US last week.

Ballybunion native Jack Enright has been living in Wyoming for the past 19 years.

Fergus Dennehy

As the cold snap that hit Kerry and Ireland before Christmas begins to fade from people’s memories, as bad as we thought we had it over here, it pales in comparison to the extreme cold weather spell that has buffeted the United States over the past week with an estimated 70 people nationwide killed in the ferocious winter storm that brought with it subfreezing temperatures.

One man who has seen a lot of winters in his time living in his adopted home in Wyoming is Ballybunion native Jack Enright who, along with his wife Ann – also from Ballybunion – have called the mid-western state home for nearly 20 years.

