Kerry man fell from ladder after suffering ‘cardiac event’, inquest hears

A Kenmare man fell from a ladder after he suffered a cardiac event while working on an extension of a house, an inquest into his death heard on Friday.

Coroner for South and East Kerry, Aisling Quilter, recorded a verdict of accidental death for 56-year Donal Shea of Reen, Kenmare.

Medical evidence presented to the inquest showed two causes of death – a cardiac arrhythmia and a head injury due to the fall from the ladder.

The inquest heard that Mr Shea was working for John Joe Mahony Ltd and he and John Joe were working on an extension on a single storey house in Clounts, Rathmore on September 22, 2021.

John Joe Mahony told the court that both he and Donal were fitting fascia and soffit to the corner of the extension and were taking turns to nail it on. They would go up a few steps of a ladder to do so.

Mr Mahony said that he was gone for a few seconds when he heard the ladder falling and he saw Mr Shea lying on the ground and the ladder was on the lower part of his legs.

"I removed the ladder and felt for a pulse and I shouted into this ear. I started CPR and rang my son Jonathan to ring an ambulance. This arrived some 15 minutes later.”

Mr Mahony said that Mr Shea had a cut to his forehead.

Under questioning from Mr Quilter, Mr Mahony said that he worked with Donal for 31 years. He said that the ladder they were using was not very high and that they were only going up a few steps. He said while there was a slope down to the side, the ladder was on a flat surface. This was re-iterated by other witnesses.

Sean Nolan gave evidence that Mr Mahony and Mr Shea were building a granny flat onto this house in Rathmore and that he had received a call from Mr Mahony saying he thought Mr Shea had fallen off the ladder.

"I think he is dead,” he said, adding that he believed Mr Mahony rang him because he was the homeowner.

Mr Nolan phoned his wife who was at home and unaware of what happened but went outside and also felt for a pulse. She said Mr Mahony was very upset.

Garda Grainne Duggan said that when she arrived Mr Shea was lying at the top of the slope and had a cut to his forehead. She said all attempts to revive Mr Shea was unsuccessful.

The Health and Safety Authority report said that Mr Shea was found unresponsive. There was a slope on the side of the building but the ladder was on the flat.

Sympathy was expressed to Donal’s family on their loss. Ms Quilter said it was a tragic accident.