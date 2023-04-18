Kerry

Kerry man fell from ladder after suffering ‘cardiac event’, inquest hears

The late Donal O'Shea whose inquest recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Sinead Kelleher

A Kenmare man fell from a ladder after he suffered a cardiac event while working on an extension of a house, an inquest into his death heard on Friday.

Coroner for South and East Kerry, Aisling Quilter, recorded a verdict of accidental death for 56-year Donal Shea of Reen, Kenmare.

