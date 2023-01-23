Kerry man carried ‘knife with a two-inch blade’, court hears

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man gardaí found in possession of a knife in Killarney town.

The man failed to appear before Killarney District Court last week to face the charge of possession of the knife on Plunkett Street, Killarney in August 2022.

David Butchart (37) of 22 Arlington Heights, Killarney, was found with the knife after gardaí conducted a search of the man on the street. The knife was described as having a ‘two-inch blade’.

In evidence, the court heard that gardaí became suspicious about his behaviour after he was spotting carrying alcohol up the street. He was agitated and stressed, and gardaí suspected he may have drugs in his possession. They searched him and found the knife.

It was found in his front pocket and a photo was shown to the court. Inspector Dave Noonan told the court that Mr Butchart said he was carrying the knife for his bike.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, told the court that his client was pleading guilty. He asked the court to wait for him to see if he would appear in court, but when he did not, Judge David Waters said he was issuing a bench warrant.

Mr O'Connell claimed it was not a knife but a ‘key-ring style multi-tool’ and had been described as such by gardaí in their documentation. He said the size of the knife had been doubled in court evidence.

Judge David Waters said he would be concerned by someone carrying such an item. He said it was a serious matter and that Mr Butchart should be in court for it. He said he wanted to hear an explanation from Mr Butchart as to why he had the knife in his possession.