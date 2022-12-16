Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry man all set for World Cup Final – ‘Qatar has done a fantastic job hosting this tournament’

Kerry’s Barry O’Sullivan is counting down to Sunday’s World Cup Final in Qatar. It will mark the sixteenth game he has attended since the tournament started. Barry is full of praise for Qatar’s ability to host the games.

Barry O'Sullivan with his daughter Chloe at a World Cup game in Qatar. Expand
The O'Sullivan family from Kerry supporting Wales in the World Cup Finals: Barry is with his wife, Linda, and their daughters, Zoe and Chloe. Expand

Close

Barry O'Sullivan with his daughter Chloe at a World Cup game in Qatar.

Barry O'Sullivan with his daughter Chloe at a World Cup game in Qatar.

The O'Sullivan family from Kerry supporting Wales in the World Cup Finals: Barry is with his wife, Linda, and their daughters, Zoe and Chloe.

The O'Sullivan family from Kerry supporting Wales in the World Cup Finals: Barry is with his wife, Linda, and their daughters, Zoe and Chloe.

/

Barry O'Sullivan with his daughter Chloe at a World Cup game in Qatar.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Just so there is no confusion as to where the real home of football is, Barry O’Sullivan will proudly wear his Kerry GAA jersey at Sunday’s World Cup Final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium – the sixteenth game in the tournament that Barry will have attended.

Barry is looking forward to seeing Argentina take on France. He would have preferred to see Morocco in the final as it would have been good for Qatar to host the first decider involving an Arabic team.

Privacy