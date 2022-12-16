Kerry man all set for World Cup Final – ‘Qatar has done a fantastic job hosting this tournament’

Just so there is no confusion as to where the real home of football is, Barry O’Sullivan will proudly wear his Kerry GAA jersey at Sunday’s World Cup Final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium – the sixteenth game in the tournament that Barry will have attended.

Barry is looking forward to seeing Argentina take on France. He would have preferred to see Morocco in the final as it would have been good for Qatar to host the first decider involving an Arabic team.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is less than an hour away from Barry’s home in Doha. According to Barry, it’s this accessibility and proximity between stadiums that has made this tournament such a hit with the fans.

“It’s the thing that’s unique about this World Cup, the grounds are all within a 30-to-40-minute drive away. It’s quite amazing what they’ve done here. I don’t know if any other country could have done it this well,” he explains.

Tickets have been hard to source for the final, but not impossible if you have contacts. Barry is a qualified engineer and co-founded his own company - Hydroserv - in Qatar nine years ago. His company has even helped in the preparation of stadiums ahead of the World Cup.

Barry and his wife, Linda, have lived for 14-years in Qatar. The Tuosist couple are enjoying life with their two daughters, Chloe and Zoe.

With little work in Ireland after graduating as an engineer in 2008, Barry was offered a post in Cork and London - both of which fell through. His company then had a project in the offing in Qatar. Moving there remains one of the best decisions Barry and Linda have made.

Barry describes the infrastructural progress achieved by Qatar in the 14-years since moving there as ‘phenomenal’. Qatar is a safe place to live, a six-hour direct flight to Dublin, with only a two-hour time difference from Ireland in summer.

There’s even a big GAA community in Qatar, which has meant Barry played football in tournaments all over Asia, winning an All-Ireland Junior 7s title in 2012. Barry believes hosting the World Cup has been ‘100 per cent good’ for Qatar, with practically zero trouble from fans.

“There is alcohol here if you want it, there’s no problem getting it. But the games are full of families and kids. I saw a few Argentinian and Dutch fans getting into it, but the security just calmly dealt with it. Nobody got kicked out.

"There were no England fans arrested, that tells its own story. Most of the fans seem to be from Mexico, Argentina and Asia. They’re all having a great time,” he said.

Barry’s company was involved in planning some of the stadium facilities in the build up to the finals. They supplied crowd barriers, fencing, and modular toilets.

“It has just been so good. It’s so safe and such a happy environment. I have my family here and it’s an incredibly safe place to live. We don’t lock our front door. If I left €1,000 on the dashboard of my car, it would still be there a week later,” he said.

But Barry is no misty-eyed immigrant. He is aware of the controversy that has eclipsed the tournament. He believes some of this criticism has been exaggerated and concocted by those with a limited experience of what it’s like to live in Qatar.

Much of the preamble to the 2022 World Cup tilted towards the 6,500 migrant workers — many of them working on World Cup projects — that died in Qatar. Barry holds a different view. He believes the pre-tournament coverage has been extremely negative and ‘preachy’ in tone; a wave of commentary that doesn’t quite reflect the full picture.

“We worked on six of the stadiums for this World Cup. Qatar is more like a village, everyone knows everyone. There is no way the figures [deaths] they are saying are accurate,” Barry said.

“You would know about it if people were dying on site every day on that scale. I’m not a politician and someone will probably say the figures have been verified by Amnesty International. I can only give you my experience from working on the ground. Many of the workers on these projects are happy.”

Barry tells me that Qatar’s construction health and safety regulations are ‘literally copied and pasted’ from those in the UK. Implemented in 2010, he claims these regulations are being enforced by construction corporations whose vested interest is not in a climbing body count.

Many of the workers also earn low pay. Yet, when one considers where they come from, the pay represents a treasured source of income.

“If you take the salaries some of these workers are getting and try and live off it in Ireland, you wouldn’t last a day. But these salaries go to Third World places,” Barry said.

“Some of the workers that come here are unable to read or write. They come to improve their lives. That money goes back and feeds entire families. Because there is so much work here, there are also opportunities to progress quickly. Some [workers] have gone back to buy farms. It’s all relative,” he said.

“Okay, there are bad actors everywhere, but you have many Irish, English, Americans, and Australians living here. These are good people, people who are not going to tolerate people being treated badly,” he added.

Qatar’s attitude towards homosexuality is equally problematic. Anti-LGBTQ+ policies around ‘One Love’ rainbow armbands and t-shirts were met with resistance early by authorities at this tournament.

Qatari punishment for being LGBTQ+ is a three-year prison sentence. Not for a second is Barry saying there aren’t problems in Qatar. But he feels the country may be on a journey to better things.

“Again, I’m not a politician and there are layers of understanding to this. To be homosexual is illegal here. But I know of people who have been here 10 or 12 years and they feel safe to be here,” he said.

“In Ireland, over 30 years ago, you couldn’t be openly gay. Gay people have since got to where they are in their journey. Here, in Qatar, they are still on their journey. I’ve been told old stories about back home and a Shebeen in Lauragh where women weren’t allowed in. They had to stand outside and wait until the men were ready. That’s hard to believe now, but things changed,” Barry said.

Lastly, the O’Sullivan family is looking forward to spending Christmas in Kerry this year. It’s the first Kerry Christmas for Chloe and Zoe.

“It will be nice for the two girls as it’s their first. I keep telling them how cold it is. I’m not sure they believe me,” Barry laughs.

“You would miss Kerry. When I go back it almost feels like I’m a tourist. Some of my best friends are still the guys I went to school with back home. I’d like that for my kids as well,” he said.