Kerry Magdalene Laundry survivor Elizabeth vows to keep fighting despite UN rejecting 'torture’ case

Elizabeth Coppin at her home in Coolatoosane, Dromin, Listowel. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Elizabeth Coppin at her home in Coolatoosane, Dromin, Listowel. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Sinead Kelleher

A Kerry Magdalene Laundry survivor has vowed to continue to ‘shame the Irish Government’ and tell her story of her incarceration by the State despite hitting the end of the road in her fight for justice.

Elizabeth Coppin who is originally from Listowel had taken her fight for justice to the UN in what was seen as a landmark case for fellow survivors across the country. 

