Kerry Magdalene Laundry survivor Elizabeth vows to keep fighting despite UN rejecting 'torture’ case

A Kerry Magdalene Laundry survivor has vowed to continue to ‘shame the Irish Government’ and tell her story of her incarceration by the State despite hitting the end of the road in her fight for justice.

Elizabeth Coppin who is originally from Listowel had taken her fight for justice to the UN in what was seen as a landmark case for fellow survivors across the country.

However, it has now emerged that the United Nations Committee Against Torture (CAT) has concluded the Irish State did not breach her human rights.

"I am not cowering down,” she told The Kerryman this week.

"I feel very sad and upset. I am upset for myself but more upset for all the women who died in vain in Magdalene laundries,” she said.

She strongly criticised the decision by the UN.

"The UN say they are standing up for human rights but whose human rights are they standing up for?” she said.

Elizabeth Coppin (73) who now lives in in Cambridgeshire, in England, has spent her entire life fighting for justice over what she says was the 'imprisonment' and 'trafficking' of women by the Irish State.

"The Irish judiciary, the church and the Irish Government all have one thing in common: not to hear the voices of the suppressed women whose human rights were violated," Elizabeth told The Kerryman.

While the UN ruled that her treatment did not breach her human rights there were three dissenters to this decision. Their opinions have also been published in the report, which includes the recommendation from them that Ms Coppin should get access to proper redress.

They also recommend the establishment of a fresh inquiry into the Magdalene system, one with broader scope than was the case under the terms of reference of the McAleese report.

In her complaint, Elizabeth Coppin contended that between March 1964 and April 1968, when she was aged between 14 and 18 years of age that she was ‘subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in three separate institutions, known as Magdalene laundries,” and that her treatment had not been properly investigated, nor had the State acted to prevent such treatment therefore breaching her rights under articles 12, 13, 14 and 16 of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Below is a description of what Elizabeth Coppin suffered in one of the Magdalene Laundries.

"In St Vincent’s she was forbidden to speak and was generally deprived of human warmth and kindness. She lived in conditions of deliberate deprivation with inadequate food and heating. She had limited contact with her family and was denied an education and any other opportunity to enjoy her childhood. She was also denigrated on religious grounds and was not informed as to whether she would ever be allowed to leave the laundries. She was convinced that she would die there and be buried in a mass grave.”

However, the state argued that the Magdalene Laundries were not in state ownership and that redress had been provided to the complainant in monetary terms.

Elizabeth, was born in the 'county home' in Killarney in 1949. She was then sent to an Industrial School in Balloonagh, Tralee, where she remained for most of her childhood before being transferred to St Vincent's Magdalene Laundry in Peacock Lane, Cork, after her 14th birthday.

This transfer came in spite of a court order in place allowing her to remain in the school until the age of 16. The transfer, she also says, was sanctioned by the Department of Education and shows the state's involvement in her detention

She was subsequently detained in two further Magdalene Laundries before she was released prior to her 19th birthday in April 1968.

Elizabeth attempted to take a criminal case, giving a statement to gardaí in Tralee, as well as taking a civil case, but neither was progressed, in part due to the statute of limitations.

Elizabeth previously told The Kerryman she was 'persecuted' at the hands of the religious order, forced to work without pay and denied access to education. She says she is still angry at her treatment at the hands of the state and the lack of justice she has received.

And Elizabeth believes the State is “still not showing compassion to women no matter what they say”.

"It is shocking how they treated their own and there are so many issues with fostering, adoption and Magdalene laundries,” she said.

"The Irish State and people don’t grasp it, but I lived it.”

Though Elizabeth has now reached the end of the road when it comes to justice she has vowed to continue to speak out. She is currently in Ireland sharing her story.

"I won’t sit back and stay quiet, I will put them to shame.”

