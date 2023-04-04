Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry / Limerick law firm helps secure €20.5m settlement for client allegedly injured at birth

Woman allegedly sustained brain injuries at birth in 1990s; settlement among highest in state’s history

High Court Expand
Purtill Murphy Woulfe's premises in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher. Expand

Close

High Court

High Court

Purtill Murphy Woulfe's premises in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Purtill Murphy Woulfe's premises in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

/

High Court

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

The historic €20.5million settlement by a woman who allegedly sustained brain injuries at birth in the 1990s has been described as “a great achievement for the family” by a partner in the North Kerry- and West Limerick-based legal firm which represented her.

Fiona O’Sullivan of Purtill Woulfe Murphy Solicitors said the settlement – which she described as being “in the higher scale of settlements in this jurisdiction” – will do a lot to alleviate the financial burden on the plaintiff’s family as they strive to ensure the woman receives the medical care she needs for the rest of her life.

Privacy