Kerry / Limerick law firm helps secure €20.5m settlement for client allegedly injured at birth

The historic €20.5million settlement by a woman who allegedly sustained brain injuries at birth in the 1990s has been described as “a great achievement for the family” by a partner in the North Kerry- and West Limerick-based legal firm which represented her.

Fiona O’Sullivan of Purtill Woulfe Murphy Solicitors said the settlement – which she described as being “in the higher scale of settlements in this jurisdiction” – will do a lot to alleviate the financial burden on the plaintiff’s family as they strive to ensure the woman receives the medical care she needs for the rest of her life.

She also said the woman’s family have provided a phenomenal level of care to the plaintiff since her birth, which she described as “a testament to the love they have for her”.

A court order prevents the plaintiff from being identified. She had – through her mother – sued the HSE over the management of her birth, and she settled her High Court action last week for €20.5m.

She was born by emergency caesarean section at St Munchin’s Hospital in Limerick in the 1990s. Her legal team alleged that a cord prolapse occurred, and further alleged that there was a failure to take immediate action over pressure on or compression of the cord.

They also alleged that there was a failure to carry out appropriate action to protect the cord, and it is claimed the baby suffered asphyxia. It was further claimed that there was a failure to manage the labour and delivery appropriately.

While the HSE admitted to a breach of duty in managing the mother’s labour and the delivery of the baby, it denied that this was responsible for the entirety of the woman’s alleged personal injuries.

“The family have been clients of our office for over 10 years,” Ms O’Sullivan explained to The Kerryman this week.

“Due to the alleged injuries, the plaintiff is cognitively impaired and cannot live independently, as a result of which she will require ongoing care for the rest of her life.

Ms O’Sullivan said bringing such cases to completion is a long and complex process, and she said the onset of the COVID pandemic had further slowed the process. She said it is appreciated that the matter has finally been dealt with by way of settlement, “which spared the plaintiff and her family the usual anxieties and stress of a case going to a full trial.

“The settlement will ensure that the Plaintiff receives the appropriate care for her needs for the rest of her life,” Ms O’Sullivan said. “In such cases, future care always has the potential to place significant financial and emotional stresses on a family, and a settlement such as this goes a long way to alleviating some of that stress.

“We are grateful for their [the family’s] patience and cooperation throughout the process, which was long and demanding at times. We are also very appreciative of the input of Counsel, both Cian O’Mahony BL, who we worked with throughout the case, and Dr John O’Mahony SC, who brought his eminent experience to the case when needed.

“Lastly as acknowledged by all parties and by Judge Coffey on the day the Plaintiff, has been provided with a phenomenal level of care by her family to date, which is a testament to the love they have for her.”