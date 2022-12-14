Kerry legend Páidí Ó Sé ‘was the King of the Parish, we still miss him’

The passing of a decade has done little to dim the memory of a man for whom the proud peaks of Kerry were always visible from the four cardinal points. Páidí Ó Sé loved his Kingdom.

The famous defender, from Ard an Bhóthair in Ceann Trá, died on December 15, 2012, yet his name can still fill a conversation at the drop of a hat whenever Kerry folk gather to talk football.

Páidí was a Kerry footballing legend of unparalleled stature. He was proud of his home and the character that is shaped from one’s own place and people. He is still missed by all who love the green-and-gold, but most of all by his wife, Maire, and their children Padraig Og, Neasa, and Suin.

Lifelong friend Muiris Ó Fiannachta paid tribute to Páidí on the eve of his anniversary. He described him as the ‘King of the Parish’; a man for whom no ask was ever too much for the Kerry cause.

“We grew up together and we did everything together. He was one of the greatest Kerry men of all time. As a defender, to hold so many great forwards scoreless in All-Irelands, tells its own story,” said Muiris.

While Páidí’s eight All-Ireland medals as a player tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to honours, his contribution as a manager was far from insignificant.

Páidí rescued Kerry from the doldrums of football obscurity when guiding the county to win back Sam Maguire after an 11-year famine in 1997, having previously won All-Ireland glory with the Kerry U21 side.

“I still think he didn’t get the real recognition for what he did as a manager. He went to Westmeath after and proved it. He was a great motivator and could read a game very well,” Muiris said.

Muiris explained that from the minute Páidí took the Kerry senior job, a steely focus was his gift.

“Every minute of the day was spent thinking about winning back Sam Maguire, that’s all he was thinking off. It was all Sam Maguire,” said Muiris.

“From the day he could walk all he wanted to do was wear the green and gold. He always had huge motivation growing up. Whenever Kerry players would be back in Ard an Bhóthair – players like the late John ‘Thorny’ O’Shea – Páidí would be asking him all about games and what it was like playing for Kerry. It’s like it was mapped out for him,” he said.

As with all sporting stars, there are usually two sides to one’s character: the player and the individual. Muiris knew Páidí before, and long after, the fires of Croke Park burned with a little less intensity. Muiris said Páidí was a man for whom Kerry always offered sanctuary.

“Believe it or not, he was quite a shy man. He was very shy in his own way. The biggest thing he had was that he was a great communicator. Of course, his biggest asset was as a storyteller. He’d always add his own tuppenny-ha'penny to make it an even better story,” Muiris laughed.

It’s no exaggeration to say Páidí is the closest Kerry had to a High King in modern times. His chieftain-like status, with the added roguery thrown in for good measure, is what endeared him to those within and outside of his circle.

“Páidí was the King of the Parish, and he is still very much missed by us all. People come from all over to West Kerry because it’s the place where Páidí came from,” said Muiris.

"If you go down to the graveyard it’s not uncommon to see Tyrone, Cork, Down, and Dublin scarves there. Everyone was fond of him,” said Muiris.