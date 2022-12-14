Kerry

Kerry legend Páidí Ó Sé ‘was the King of the Parish, we still miss him’

On the tenth anniversary of Páidí Ó Sé’s death, the West Kerry man is still missed by all who knew him personally, and by the legion of fans who appreciated his exploits on the field of play as a player and manager.  

Páidí Ó Sé captaining Kerry to glory in 1985.

Páidí Ó Sé captaining Kerry to glory in 1985.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The passing of a decade has done little to dim the memory of a man for whom the proud peaks of Kerry were always visible from the four cardinal points. Páidí Ó Sé loved his Kingdom.

The famous defender, from Ard an Bhóthair in Ceann Trá, died on December 15, 2012, yet his name can still fill a conversation at the drop of a hat whenever Kerry folk gather to talk football.

