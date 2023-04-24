Kerry kids enjoy Teddy Bear Hospital fun in Tralee in aid of Bumbleance charity

Peter and Alice Farr pictured with Pamela Farr and Claire Kelly, MTU, who along with 150 children visited the Munster Technology University at the North Campus in Tralee over the weekend for the Teddy Bear Hospital fundraiser in aid of Bumbleance. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The Teddy Bear Hospital event - which took place in Tralee over the weekend - was organised by students and staff from MTU and RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland), along with charity partner BUMBLEance, the world’s first ambulance service specifically designed and tailored for children. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Clara Heinrich and Michelle Murphy (Pharmacy Lecturers MTU) pictured chatting with Barbara and Aurelia O'Callaghan, who along with 150 children visited the Munster Technology University, North Campus in Tralee at the weekend as it hosted a Teddy Bear Hospital. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Kids from all over Tralee and further afield were treated to a very special event in the Munster Technological University’s North Campus in Tralee on Saturday as college played host to a Teddy Bears Hospital fundraising event in aid of the charity, BUMBLEance.

The event was organised by students and staff from MTU and RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland) and with over 150 people in attendance for an event which sold out well in advance, it’s safe to call it an unqualified success.

The main aim of the day of the day was to ease the stress and tension that a child feels when attending a hospital or when seeing a doctor, as well as finding out more about what doctors, nurses and healthcare specialists and professionals do as part of their jobs.

Using teddy bears, MTU and RCSI medical, healthcare, and science students, and staff showed children what happens in a hospital, who works there and how the 'Teddy Doctor' helps the sick teddy to feel better. They also explained the whole process of being in a hospital from start to finish using the teddy bears.

The experience started with students from the International Medical/Pharmacy Commencement Programme (IMCP/IPCP) and BSc in General Nursing admitting the sick teddy to hospital, before explaining stations such as triage, blood analysis, x-ray/MRI, bandaging, and surgery. Students from the BSc in Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences then advised children and teddy on how to improve their nutrition and explain the benefits of exercise.

Fiona O’Flynn, Head of Department, International Medical/Pharmacy Commencement Programmes at MTU said: “Our aim is to help children feel comfortable when interacting with healthcare professionals. It’s a particularly meaningful day for children who have regular hospital appointments.

“The day gives children an opportunity to test treatments out on their teddy bears in a relaxed setting which could reduce any anxiety they may feel about having similar treatments themselves in future. Children get hands on experience using stethoscopes and bandages, and can also see how X-ray machines work, along with taking home a prescription for teddy,” said Dr Orlaith Brennan, Medical Physics Lecturer at RCSI.