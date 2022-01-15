Kerry journalist receives threatening e-mail ahead of broadcast on violence against women

Duagh native and RTÉ broadcaster Katie Hannon has received an e-mail warning her that if her Saturday Radio One show solicited negative comments about men, she would “have to personally answer for it”.

Ms Hannon revealed contents from the threatening e-mail, addressed to her personally, on today’s ‘Saturday with Katie Hannon’ show. She said she received the e-mail prior to going on air.

“I’m just letting you know that your show will be recorded, and should you interview or solicit negative comments about men…you will have to personally answer for it,” she read. She said the e-mail explained that a group of close to 200 people was listening in on the broadcast.

Today’s show carried a discussion on violence against women, following the killing of 23-year-old Aishling Murphy on Wednesday evening. Ms Murphy was out running in Tullamore when she was attacked and killed.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy; Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers' Rights, Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Louise O’Reilly; and Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall took part in the discussion.