Kerry jockey praised for emotional and honest Late Late interview on RTÉ

Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper received an outpouring of goodwill following his Friday night appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show where he spoke candidly about his recent decision to quit the sport at the age of 30.

The 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey revealed his personal anguish that led to his decision to retire following a spate of serious injuries during a star-studded career that saw him win 36 Grade 1 races.

He suffered a horrific leg break at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival when falling from the Gigginstown-owned Clarcam.

The break was so bad that Cooper feared he might lose his leg. He spoke of his chilling ordeal in hospital while watching a patient in the bed next to him lose a leg after a similar break as Bryan’s.

The mental and physical resolve Bryan showed to even return race riding again, let alone win the sport’s biggest prize at Cheltenham when landing the gold cup on Don Cossock, is a remarkable example of his character.

Cooper had been due to ride on day two of this year’s Cheltenham Festival, including for his father and trainer, Tommy, when he woke up that morning feeling ‘enough was enough’ and that he no longer wanted any part of race riding.

Cooper told presenter Ryan Tubridy how his alarm went off on the morning of Cheltenham, he said: ‘I can’t do this anymore’ and phoned connections to say his ribs were sore and that he would be unavailable.

“I panicked and I texted the head girl who works for [trainer] Noel Meade and said my ribs are sore and said I won’t be there to ride out,” Cooper told Tubridy.

“It was silly the way I did it, but it was just panic stations…I had half an hour and my sister arrived up to the room - she was staying in the house - and she tore me in two.

“She was like, ‘what are you playing at, dad is here, Noel Meade is ringing looking for you, what’s going on? I sat up in the bed and I just broke into tears, and I said ‘Sarah, I can’t do this anymore, I’m finished, this is it,” Cooper added.

The public reaction to Cooper’s emotional interview was well received as the 30-year-old looks forward to a new career.