Kerry jersey spotted amongst mourners at Queen’s coffin in Westminster

A Kerry jersey was spotted amongst the mourners at the Queen's coffin over the weekend.

Another major event and another Kerry jersey spotted amongst the crowd, this time amongst the mourners and those paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth at Westminster over the weekend.

Shane McAuliffe's eagle eye was quick enough to spot the famous green and gold on the TV and he quickly took a photo of it and tweeted it out where it garnered quite the reaction – some positive and some negative.

Kerry jerseys being spotted at large public events, for those not in the know, have become quite the running thread over the years with the green and gold popping up everywhere from the Masters at Augusta to cheering on Italy at last year’s Euros.