Kerry jersey once again spotted at the Masters in Augusta

There are just three certainties in life...death, taxes and someone in a Kerry jersey being spotted in the crowd on Masters weekend in Augusta, Georgia.

It’s one of the strangest and most bizarre traditions out there and while no-one really knows how it all began, we do know that ever since 2012, sightings of the famous green and gold jerseys around the Augusta National Golf Club in April have greatly increased.

It’s developed into a little bit of a game amongst eagle-eyed golf viewers over Masters weekend and this year, it was Michael McQuaid on Twitter who spotted the familiar green gold amongst the thousands watching from the side lines.

Roll on 2024 and the next sighting in the wild.