Kerry International Film Festival to host outdoor film in Tralee’s square as part of Culture Night

A still from the Best Kerry Short from the 2021 Kerry International Film Festival, 'Harvest', will be amongst the many films showcased at Tralee Town Square as part of Culture Night 2022 on Friday, 23 September 2022 from 8pm – 11pm.

Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) is delighted to announce that they will be hosting an outdoor film screening in Tralee Town Square as part of the upcoming Culture Night which takes place Friday, 23 September from 8pm – 11pm.

The short film screening is funded by The Arts Council through Culture Night and is kindly supported by Kerry County Council.

The programme being presented by KIFF will include a series of short films in celebration of Irish culture and the exciting line up will include films in both English and Irish along with films from Kerry filmmakers. A sample of the diverse films being showcased include some of the winning Short Films from KIFF 2021, such as the Best Short Documentary, Best Foot Forward and the Best Kerry Short, Harvest, amongst many others.

‘We are thrilled to be hosting an outdoor screening in Tralee Town Square as part of Culture Night 2022. It is part of KIFF’s remit to showcase films to a variety of audiences across Co. Kerry and beyond annually, hence, we are delighted to be able to showcase an exciting selection of short films to film enthusiasts of all ages. Culture Night has been celebrated in Kerry since 2009 and KIFF is looking forward to being a part of the celebrations and to supporting the richness and diversity of culture present in Ireland today,” said Grace O’Donnell, the Chairperson of KIFF.

As part of KIFF’s diversity and inclusion policy, where possible, the films being showcased by KIFF with a large minority will include English embedded open captions or subtitles. This is a conscious effort made by KIFF to ensure that all audience members can enjoy the films being screened. KIFF are particularly excited about having the opportunity to showcase its short films in a unique outdoor setting and to welcoming people of all cultures, languages, abilities, religions, and ages, for what promises to be a truly memorable evening.

This is a non-alcohol event and Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult. Also, as this is an outdoor screening, KIFF would recommend that guests dress accordingly and please feel free to bring along a blanket to keep warm and enjoy this evening of fun, film, celebration and culture.

Finally, KIFF is very grateful for the support it has received for this event from The Arts Council through Culture Night and from Kerry County Council.

The festival is also very grateful for the ongoing support they receive from their key partners including KIFF’s title sponsor Kerry Airport Ireland, RTÉ Supporting the Arts, The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA), Tower Records Ireland and also to their hospitality partners; Randles Hotel, the Plaza Hotel and The Great Southern Hotel as well as a wealth of local businesses and individuals.