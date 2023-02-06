Kerry

Kerry industrial school death remembered 65 years later – ‘A dirty secret in a small town lives on’

16-year-old Arthur Joseph Pyke died at St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tralee in 1958. 65 years on, the official cause of death has never been accepted by the victims of that time.

Stephen Fernane

February 9 marks 65 years since the death of Arthur Joseph Pyke at St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tralee where the state entrusted his care to the Christian Brothers.

The cause of death was initially given as senility but later changed to septicaemia. Even though Michael did not witness Pyke’s death, those who did say the 16-year-old died from a severe kick to his chest while he carried a plate or potatoes.

