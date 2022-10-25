Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry IFA’s Kenny Jones speaks out after complaint he made against officer upheld

Kenny Jones at home on his farm in Kielduff. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Kenny Jones at home on his farm in Kielduff. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kenny Jones at home on his farm in Kielduff. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kenny Jones at home on his farm in Kielduff. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

IFA Kerry Chairperson Kenny Jones has said he was elected by Kerry farmers to serve Kerry farmers and will continue to do so after Monday’s IFA National Council meeting upheld a complaint he made against his Dairy Chairperson, Michael O’Dowd.

A bitter dispute has broken out within the Kerry IFA over recent months. Earlier this year, Mr Jones submitted complaints against three members of the County Executive, including Dairy Chair Michael O’Dowd, who has been banned from holding an IFA Officership for up to four years. The complaint against Mr O’Dowd related mainly to messages he sent to IFA messaging groups and to Mr Jones directly.

Privacy