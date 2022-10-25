Kerry IFA’s Kenny Jones speaks out after complaint he made against officer upheld

IFA Kerry Chairperson Kenny Jones has said he was elected by Kerry farmers to serve Kerry farmers and will continue to do so after Monday’s IFA National Council meeting upheld a complaint he made against his Dairy Chairperson, Michael O’Dowd.

A bitter dispute has broken out within the Kerry IFA over recent months. Earlier this year, Mr Jones submitted complaints against three members of the County Executive, including Dairy Chair Michael O’Dowd, who has been banned from holding an IFA Officership for up to four years. The complaint against Mr O’Dowd related mainly to messages he sent to IFA messaging groups and to Mr Jones directly.

Mr Jones declined to comment on what the messages contained, and Mr O’Dowd has not furnished these messages to The Kerryman as, he said, the contents of the report into the complaint made against him are “strictly confidential”.

Mr Jones had maintained his silence throughout the investigation process but spoke to The Kerryman on Tuesday.

“I didn’t take this decision [to submit a complaint against Mr O’Dowd] lightly,” he said. “I respect the decision made by Council…they are our governing body, after all.

“The past few months have been difficult. I didn’t comment because I was allowing the process to take its course, and I think, by not commenting, I did the right thing. I did nothing wrong.

“As I said, I didn’t take the decision lightly, and I thought long and hard about how I’d approach this problem, but I think I made the right decision to go this route. It was taken outside the county, and the IFA rules committee are our decision makers in cases like this. I have to respect that they’re there to do their job.”

A group of 10 Kerry Officers, who claim to make up the majority of the county’s Officers, recently passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Jones.

The Kerry Chair was not present when this vote was taken, and it is not recognised by the IFA national level.

Despite the no-confidence vote, Mr Jones insists he received a mandate from Kerry farmers and fully intends to deliver on it.

“I was elected by the members of IFA through all the branches in the county, and I have no intention of stepping aside,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong in this whole thing.

“I’m looking forward to serving the farmers I was elected to serve.”

He added that he will begin moves to replace vacant Kerry Officer positions “straight away”.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Dowd insists he is innocent despite the complaint against him being upheld.

It is understood one of the messages under investigation was one Mr O’Dowd forwarded to Mr Jones at Christmas after receiving it from another IFA member. He said it was intended as a joke. It is also understood that critical comments Mr O’Dowd made following a radio interview of Mr Jones were also investigated.

Mr O’Dowd was invited to meet the independent investigator, Gerard Dollard, but the date offered to him did not suit. He claimed he offered Mr Dollard a different date but that it was judged to be outside the timeline included in the investigation’s terms of reference. He also addressed Monday’s IFA National Council meeting. County Chairs – of which Kenny Jones is one – sit on the Council.

“I’d my time nearly finished anyway and a good bit achieved,” he said as his term as Dairy Chair ended. “I did my best for Kerry farmers and wore the Kerry jersey every time I went to Dublin.”

He said he was especially proud of his efforts to secure better terms for Green Cert participants. He is fiercely critical of the investigation, adding “this isn’t over”. The IFA has described the investigation as thorough.