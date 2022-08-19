Kerry IFA vice chair John Joe Mac Garailt is standing down on health grounds

The Vice Chairperson of the Kerry IFA branch, John Joe Mac Gearailt, has said that he is resigning from the position on health grounds, which he linked to a WhatsApp message he received last month.

Mr Mac Gearailt has issued a statement, seen by The Kerryman, to officers and grass-root IFA members. He said he had taken the decision after receiving a doctor’s advice. He has also stepped down as the county’s sheep chairperson.

“The stress since we received the WhatsApp message…has taken its toll on my health [and] on my wife and five kids”, Mr Mac Gearailt said.

The Kerryman understands that the message was also received by some other members of the County Executive.

Mr Mac Gearailt thanked his fellow county officers and described the support he has received as “second to none”.