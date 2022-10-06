Kerry

Kerry IFA officers set to meet after investigation into executive members

Castleisland, where the meeting will take place. Photo by Jonathan Billinger.

Tadhg Evans

Officers within the Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association branch have been invited to attend a meeting on Friday, October 7 in Castleisland to discuss the controversy that has engulfed the branch since late summer.

The Kerryman revealed in August that the branch’s chairperson, Kenny Jones, had submitted a complaint against at least two members of the Kerry IFA County Executive: John Joe Mac Gearailt, who recently resigned as Kerry’s vice-chairperson; and Michael O’Dowd, the county’s dairy chairperson. This newspaper understands that tomorrow night’s meeting has been called as Gerard Dollard has completed an independent investigation into the matters.

