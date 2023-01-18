Kerry IFA meeting called to premature halt

A Kerry IFA branch County Executive meeting drew to a premature close on Monday night after disagreement arose over the minutes from the last meeting, The Kerryman understands.

The agenda for the meeting outlined four items up for discussion but was called to an early halt by branch chairperson Kenny Jones. A presentation by a guest speaker went ahead as planned, but other items, such as a discussion on nominations for vacant commodity committee positions, did not take place according to multiple sources.

Disagreements arose on the night, this newspaper understands, between attendees and top table over the process in selecting an Honorary Life Member; and there were claims that important information had been omitted from the minutes of the November 2022 County Executive meeting, after which Mr Jones ended Monday’s meeting. While some attendees have criticised this decision, others feel Mr Jones made the correct call. One observer said Mr Jones “had no choice” but to end the meeting, and he also felt the minutes read on Monday night were “a fair and accurate reflection” of the November meeting.

The Kerryman has attempted to contact Mr Jones for comment.

Controversy erupted last summer after Mr Jones made formal complaints against three committee members: Vice Chairman and Sheep Chairman John Joe Mac Gearailt; Dairy Chairperson Michael O’Dowd; and Forestry Chairperson Francis Foley. The complaint against Mr O’Dowd, which “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”, was upheld, and he was barred from holding officership within the IFA for at least two years.

A similar complaint was made against Mr Mac Gearailt but effectively ended following his resignation from the county board. The investigation into Mr Foley, accused of undermining Mr Jones on WhatsApp and calling an officers’ meeting without consulting him, was put on hold. All three strongly deny wrongdoing and criticised the investigation process. The investigation was delegated to an independent party, Gerard Dollard, and the IFA insists the process was fair and in keeping with the Association’s rules.

The Kerryman has contacted Kerry IFA for comment on Monday night’s meeting and an update on the process of filling vacant officer positions, as well as clarity on whether or not any mediation process has opened between the parties at the centre of the Kerry IFA dispute.