Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry IFA meeting called to premature halt

The Manor West Hotel in Tralee, where the meeting took place Expand

Close

The Manor West Hotel in Tralee, where the meeting took place

The Manor West Hotel in Tralee, where the meeting took place

The Manor West Hotel in Tralee, where the meeting took place

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A Kerry IFA branch County Executive meeting drew to a premature close on Monday night after disagreement arose over the minutes from the last meeting, The Kerryman understands.

The agenda for the meeting outlined four items up for discussion but was called to an early halt by branch chairperson Kenny Jones. A presentation by a guest speaker went ahead as planned, but other items, such as a discussion on nominations for vacant commodity committee positions, did not take place according to multiple sources.

Privacy