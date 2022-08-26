The Kerryman has learned that a complaint submitted to the IFA National Rules Committee against two members of the Kerry IFA County Executive was made by the Kerry branch’s Chairperson, Kenny Jones.

John Joe Mac Gearailt last week announced his resignation as Kerry’s Vice Chairperson and Sheep Chairperson. He confirmed that he was one of a number of Kerry Executive members subject to a complaint lodged with the IFA at national level, and he said he was standing down on doctor’s advice. He linked his decision to a WhatsApp message he received informing him of the complaint in July, although it remains unclear who sent this message.