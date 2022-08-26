Premium
The Kerryman has learned that a complaint submitted to the IFA National Rules Committee against two members of the Kerry IFA County Executive was made by the Kerry branch’s Chairperson, Kenny Jones.
John Joe Mac Gearailt last week announced his resignation as Kerry’s Vice Chairperson and Sheep Chairperson. He confirmed that he was one of a number of Kerry Executive members subject to a complaint lodged with the IFA at national level, and he said he was standing down on doctor’s advice. He linked his decision to a WhatsApp message he received informing him of the complaint in July, although it remains unclear who sent this message.
The Kerryman can now confirm that Mr Jones’ complaint alleges that he received an abusive text message from Mr Mac Gearailt in May. It also alleges that Mr Mac Gearailt made an abusive phone call to Mr Jones on another date. Mr Mac Gearailt feels the matter could have been resolved without the need to lodge a formal complaint with the National Rules Committee.
Kerry IFA Dairy Chairperson and Castlemaine farmer Michael O’Dowd has also confirmed that he is subject to a complaint made to national IFA, and this complaint was also lodged in July by Mr Jones. It remains unclear, however, what this complaint relates to. Mr O’Dowd has said he does not intend to step down as Dairy Chairperson.
National IFA has not responded to multiple queries from this newspaper. The Kerryman has sought clarity on several matters, including how many Executive members are currently subject to complaints.
The national IFA has appointed an independent investigator, Gerard Dollard of Gerard Dollard Consulting, to investigate the matter. Mr Dollard was formerly a Clare County Council official and CEO of Bord na gCon.
The Kerryman understands that no County Executive or County Officer meetings have taken place since the national IFA received complaints about some members of the County Executive, and the two county chair positions held by Mr Mac Gearailt are currently vacant.
When contacted by this newspaper last week, Kenny Jones said he would not comment on the matter while an investigation was ongoing, aside from assuring that the normal business of the County Executive is continuing.