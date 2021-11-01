Kerry IFA: carbon targets not realistic under what Government suggests

The head of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Kerry has said he is at a loss to explain how the agriculture sector can reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 22 to 30 per cent nationally without cutting Ireland’s so-called national livestock herd.

And Kenny Jones has said that the targets expected for farmers are still harder to accept when recent farming policies were pushing farmers towards expanding their enterprises, not reducing them.

It follows reportage suggesting that the Climate Action Plan – being finalised and to soon be published – will not seek a reduction in national-herd numbers but will expect agriculture to meet ambitious targets.

It comes as the state looks to reduce its overall emissions by more than half ahead of 2030, but Mr Jones is strongly of the view that farmers are being asked to achieve the unachievable.

“How it can be done without cutting the national herd, to cut back 30 per cent, that’s beyond me,” Mr Jones told The Kerryman. “We don’t think it can be done.

“Take Teagasc’s GHG MACC (Greenhouse Gas Marginal Abatement Cost Curve), it makes suggestions about what we can do, like low-emission slurry spreading, using protected urea, growing more clover, but all those things put together will come nowhere near the reduction they’re talking about, and that’s even if every farmer buys into it.”

Mr Jones said it would be a particularly hard pill to swallow in light of the advice many farmers have received over the years. Agriculture accounts for almost a third of Ireland’s total emissions – compared to only 11 per cent EU-wide – and the emphasis on expanding farm enterprises surely played a major role in Ireland’s massive level of agricultural emissions.

“Take dairying alone, farmers were advised to increase their herds with milk quotas being abolished,” he said. “A lot of people borrowed on the strength of that, increasing their dairy numbers and spending on buildings and what not. Now they could have commitments to the bank and would have nowhere to turn. Beef is struggling anyway, and anyone who’d have to cut back on numbers, it’s obviously going to affect their income. Farmers did as they were advised and might now be asked to do the opposite.

“If we have to cut back, that means loss of income, but we see nothing on the other side of things as regards compensation to off-set those losses.

“People quote that 32-per-cent, but I think we need to know what farmers are contributing in terms of carbon sequestering…farmers have been raising concerns with me in the last few weeks but especially now with the targets about to be set, but where the figure will be for us, we don’t know. There’s even a big difference between 22 and 30 per cent.”