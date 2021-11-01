Kerry

Kerry IFA: carbon targets not realistic under what Government suggests

Kielduff farmer Kenny Jones. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Close

Kielduff farmer Kenny Jones. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Kielduff farmer Kenny Jones. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Kielduff farmer Kenny Jones. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

The head of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Kerry has said he is at a loss to explain how the agriculture sector can reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 22 to 30 per cent nationally without cutting Ireland’s so-called national livestock herd.

And Kenny Jones has said that the targets expected for farmers are still harder to accept when recent farming policies were pushing farmers towards expanding their enterprises, not reducing them.

It follows reportage suggesting that the Climate Action Plan – being finalised and to soon be published – will not seek a reduction in national-herd numbers but will expect agriculture to meet ambitious targets.

