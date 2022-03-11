Kerry hotels to begin welcoming Ukraine refugees within days

Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are expected to begin arriving in Kerry in the coming days.

TWO Kerry hotels and a hostel are expected to begin welcoming refugees from Ukraine within days.

The Kerryman understands that on Friday staff at the Innisfallen Hotel in Fossa on the outskirts of Killarney and the 3Lakes Hostel in Killarney town – both owned by the same company – are set to close to guests from March 21 ,for at least the following six months, in order to accommodate refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A third large hotel premises – in the greater Tralee area – is also understood to have agreed to accommodate a significant number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The Kerryman has been told that the Tralee hotel potentially has the capacity to shelter up to 350 Ukrainian refugees, some of whom may arrive as early as tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

The jobs of staff at the two hotels and the hostel will be unaffected and it is understood that more workers may ultimately be required to cater for the needs of the hundreds of refugees predicted to arrive into the county the coming weeks.

The majority of those seeking refuge in Kerry are expected to be women and children.

The Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and the Tralee International Resource Centre are liaising closely with the HSE ahead of the refugees’ imminent arrival.

Both The Department of Justice and The Department of Children, which has been tasked with managing the Ukrainian refugee accommodation programme, have been asked for comment on the matter.