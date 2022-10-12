Kerry Hospice coffee morning fundraisers hit an impressive €7,280

Seamus Ó Lúing, Noirín Ní Chrualaí and Máire Ní Mhurchú presenting Ursula O'Connell with the proceeds of the Hospice Coffee Morning held in Oifig an Phoist Cheann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Coffee mornings held in homes, hotels and pubs across West Kerry in September gave people a good start to their day and, now that all the donations have been counted, it turns out that between them they raised €7,280 for Kerry Hospice.

Five Coffee Mornings in West Kerry this year - four on Thursday, September 22, and the final one in O’Sullivan’s Bar, Garrynadur, a few days later on Sunday, September 25.

“Once again there was huge support and great generosity shown by all our supporters,” said Hospice organiser Ursula O’Connell.

“We at Kerry Hospice wish to thank everyone so very much as the people of West Kerry never fail to support any fundraising events which occur throughout the year.

“This year a total of €7,280 was collected to help the ongoing activities at the Hospice.”

Meanwhile, Kerry Hospice Foundation will launch their collection of Christmas cards on Sunday in Tralee, kicking off another solid seasonal fundraiser for the voluntary organisation which was founded in 1990 to help provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry.