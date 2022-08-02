Kerry homecoming in Tralee sparked last minute concerns for public safety

The scenes witnessed on the streets of Tralee during last Monday’s victorious homecoming for the Kerry team may be a thing of the past due to concerns over health and safety and public liability insurance.

Concerns over the anticipated size of the crowd in Tralee led to the event momentarily being put on ice as late as last Monday morning when engineers from Kerry County Council (KCC) conducted a test run of the open top bus through the route of that evening’s parade.

Talks of staging the event at Austin Stack Park, rather than through the streets of the capital, had also been mentioned on Monday prior to the team’s arrival.

An engineer purportedly followed the empty bus in his car, having insisted on the test run as a precaution to rule out any unforeseen difficulties the bus may experience in terms of obstacles as it snaked through the town later that evening.

The Kerryman also understands that negotiations had been ongoing throughout Monday with a view to possibly moving the homecoming to Austin Stack Park.

Although criticised in some quarters, the homecoming at Fitzgerald Stadium is likely to be a sign of things to come in how Kerry teams are to be honoured, with a move away from public streets being the preferred option.

In recent years, the victorious All-Ireland winning counties of Limerick, Galway, and Kilkenny held its homecoming celebrations in their respective GAA pitches.

Even though the Marsh Ireland Insurance Brokers - the GAA’s insurers - indemnified last Monday’s Tralee homecoming, speculation is that such events will be phased out in the longer term because of safety.

The various parties involved in organising the Tralee homecoming would also have had to be indemnified prior to the event taking place.

KCC, who were in favour of the homecoming on the streets, gave the final go-ahead once it was satisfied a safety plan was in place.

But in what is a sign of the times regarding official protocol, fears over accidents on public streets, which is a concern for local authorities, may yet signal the end of last week’s memorable scenes on Castle Street and Denny Street.

It’s thought that up to 25,000 lined the streets of Tralee to welcome Sam home for the first time since 2014.