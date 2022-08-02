Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry homecoming in Tralee sparked last minute concerns for public safety

Safety worries led to talks on whether or not the Tralee event would go ahead on the streets of the capital that saw up to 25,000 people turn out to welcome Sam home. 

A thing of the past? Tralee's epic homecoming on the streets of the town last Monday. (Picture by Domnick Walsh). Expand

Close

A thing of the past? Tralee's epic homecoming on the streets of the town last Monday. (Picture by Domnick Walsh).

A thing of the past? Tralee's epic homecoming on the streets of the town last Monday. (Picture by Domnick Walsh).

A thing of the past? Tralee's epic homecoming on the streets of the town last Monday. (Picture by Domnick Walsh).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The scenes witnessed on the streets of Tralee during last Monday’s victorious homecoming for the Kerry team may be a thing of the past due to concerns over health and safety and public liability insurance.

Concerns over the anticipated size of the crowd in Tralee led to the event momentarily being put on ice as late as last Monday morning when engineers from Kerry County Council (KCC) conducted a test run of the open top bus through the route of that evening’s parade.

Privacy