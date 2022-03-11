Kerry hauliers’ ‘concern’ at rocketing fuel costs

Concern is mounting rapidly within the haulage sector over spiralling fuel costs – notwithstanding the fact the sector is already witnessing a welcome effect from excise cuts on the bulk diesel market.

The essential industry was among the first to feel the full force of the sudden skyrocketing of fuel prices, which hit the bulk market almost as soon as the Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Financial Controller of McAuliffe Trucking, Kieran O’Connor, told The Kerryman that the sudden surge in bulk cost came as prices had already been steadily on the rise for some time.

This is as motorists had been experiencing at the forecourts of course. But the haulage sector enjoys a far more acute understanding of the vagaries of the fuel markets reliant as it is to a great degree on bulk purchasing.

As of Friday, motorists were still waiting for filling stations to pass on the full benefits of the excise cut.

But Mr O’Connor said the Castleisland-based McAuliffe Trucking – one of Kerry’s leading firms – could already see the excise cuts taking effect.

“The rising cost of fuel is a big concern for us at the moment, but it’s the main concern for now as we have no issue with the supply of fuel. That’s not to say it won’t come down the line of course.”

He said the firm buys 40,000 - 50,000 litres of diesel at a time in bulk for its fleet of up to 20 articulated lorries. Their drivers also buy from forecourts.

“I suppose from when things unfolded in Ukraine we nearly saw an immediate effect. The fuel prices shot up. Covid had already driven the costs of fuel up in recent times.

“Since about February of this year it’s been increasing but it increased dramatically with the war in Ukraine. I would say we’ve seen it go from around €1.30 to €1.80-€1.90 in that time and that’s ex-VAT.”

It’s forced McAuliffe’s, like haulage companies elsewhere, to begin passing it on to customers.

“It’s difficult to pass it on, you get backlash for it but that is our plan, to pass it on. We’re not passing it on fully yet though.”

The lack of stability in the market impacts the relationship with customers. “The biggest issue is you might advise a customer you’re going to have to impose a surcharge but find that you have to write to them again, no sooner than you’ve sent the first email, that you’re increasing again. There’s no stability.”

The excise cut has alleviated matters to some degree, Mr O’Connor said.

“The cut has brought the bulk price back a bit. I would say it would depend on suppliers, buying bulk diesel it seems our suppliers have imposed the cut straight away, taking it off the price. I don’t think it has been seen on the forecourt yet.

“The fact the US underestimated the quantity of oil it appears to have had in reserve has also helped the global oil price.”