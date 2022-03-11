Kerry

Kerry hauliers’ ‘concern’ at rocketing fuel costs

But sector is seeing the welcome impact of government cuts in petrol and diesel excise duty

Donal Nolan

Concern is mounting rapidly within the haulage sector over spiralling fuel costs – notwithstanding the fact the sector is already witnessing a welcome effect from excise cuts on the bulk diesel market.

The essential industry was among the first to feel the full force of the sudden skyrocketing of fuel prices, which hit the bulk market almost as soon as the Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

