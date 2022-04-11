‘Kerry has welcomed us with open arms’ say Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian kids at the Innisfallen Hotel, Killarney. From front to back: Milana Byrdiana, Nikita Byrdin, Lev Kozhevnikov and their new friend. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ukrainians resident now in the Innisfallen Hotel in Fossa.(From left) Mark Bialkovskyi with his wife Annastasiia Kuchura and Mother-in-law Olena Kuchura. Photo by Tatyana McGough

They have lost their homes, their jobs and have left loved ones behind that they live in constant fear for yet the more than 100 Ukrainians that have made the Inisfallen Hotel in Killarney their home still find reasons to smile as they praised the people of Killarney for love and support they have been shown.

Many of the woman and children who are now living in the hotel have left their loved ones behind, their husbands fighting in the war and their parents hiding underground trying to stay alive.

Here they spend their days trying to rebuild their lives as best they can and settle their children into new schools, seek work, all while they worry and fear for the country they love and their family left behind.

Read More

However, they are happy and grateful for all that the local community has done and they have reached out in gratitude for this support.

24-year old Margo Kozhevnikova travelled here with her six-year old autistic brother and mother. She must now look after her family and within days of arriving in Killarney she is now working at the Killarney Oaks Hotel.

"I feel amazingly calm here. There were tears in my eyes every day but here in Ireland I am okay. I know I will be fine and my family will be fine.”

"I am so grateful. Killarney is amazingly nice.”

Viktoriia Byrdina’s face lights up as she talks about Kerry and Killarney. Despite all she has faced in the past few weeks especially leaving her parents behind in war-torn Ukraine she and her three children and husband are hopeful for the future here in Kerry.

"I didn’t expect it to be so goo and so friendly. Even on holidays it wasn’t as good as here,” she says.

"We are worried about the future it is very expensive here but at the moment we are very happy.”

Natalya Krasnenkova is also grateful for the support Killarney has shown to her and to all the refugees who have arrived at the hotel in recent weeks.

The local community in Killarney is so warm that we immediately found ourselves on a Christmas family holiday. From the first days of our stay here at the Innisfallen, we have received a lot of support and care from all the hotel staff, and our manager George always helps all Ukrainians to solve any, even the most unforeseen problems."

“Local people would come to our hotel to just hug and offer help. They brought one-time things: toys, clothes, hygiene products, as well as flowers and sweets"

She paid tribute to journalist Marie Carroll O’Sullivan and to English Teacher Sheena Murphy who have done so much for all of them at the hotel and to the local shops, clubs and community who have kindly donated and helped out. She also thanked the local schools.

“Marie pays a lot of attention to us and we love her incredibly and are very grateful. local scouts and football clubs are ready to accept our children into their teams. My personal thanks to Sean Coffey and the entire team of teachers from St. Brendan’s College, which immediately volunteered to take our sons to school. Eventually, all the other schools happily opened their arms to our children.

“An incredible story happened with our request for bicycles. I wrote a post online to a Killarney group and asked to lend us two bicycles for school trips. You would only see how many bicycles we have now. A lot of people brought us their bicycles, scooters, rollers and helmets, So much so that we even ask them not to bring us bicycles anymore.”