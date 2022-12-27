Kerry has two more lotto wins as players win €50,000 each in Euromillion’s raffle

Two lottery players who bought their tickets in Kerry have each won €50,000 in the EuroMillions.

As good a Christmas as most of us had over the last few days, it pales in comparison to the one enjoyed by two lucky lotto players who bought tickets in two shops here in Kerry recently and who have each won a cool €50,000.

The National Lottery revealed the winning locations of ten EuroMillions raffle prizes of €50,000 this past Friday night and they are now urging all Kerry players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winners.

The shops that sold the winning tickets are Centra in Ballylongford and P&T Fitzgerald Grocery in Dingle.

The raffle prizes were all part of a month-plus long initiative by the National Lottery and the EuroMillions group that saw ten players scoop €50,000 each in each EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.

This means 120 players won a combined total of €6 Million in this special draw.

Kerry players seemed to benefit hugely from this campaign with a Killarney player winning another of the €50,000 up for grabs in the December 8 draw while another €50,000 winning ticket was sold in Castlegregory just a few days later.

As well as this, a winning ticket for the same amount was sold in Garveys Supervalu in Dingle at the start of December as well.