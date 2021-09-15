Kerry Group ‘world leaders’ after €853m US deal

KERRY Group have announced the formal takeover of US based foood technology company Niacet in an €853 million dollar deal that will cement the Tralee based firm’s position as one of the world’s largest food ingredients producers.

The deal, which was first announced in June, was finalised this week with Kerry Group confirming the acquisition on Tuesday morning.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in over 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, New York and Tiel, the Netherlands.

The New York based company delivered $220 million in revenue and $66 million in earnings last year.

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon said the acquisition of Niacet will make Kerry Group a world leader in the sector.

“We have a vision to create a world of sustainable nutrition which is about providing nutrition which has less impact on the earth’s resources,” he said.

“Reducing food waste is a key component of this and one of the most effective ways to reduce food waste is through preservation where even one extra day of shelf life can have a hugely positive impact,” said Mr Scanlon.

“We are excited to welcome the Niacet team to Kerry where the combination of our two businesses have created a global leadership position in the preservation sector,” he added.

President and CEO of Kerry Applied Health & Nutrition Neil Cracknell said that Kerry Group had long admired Niacet and its market leading technologies,

“Through this important acquisition, we are combining two great companies who share the same dedication to science and innovation, to develop innovative new technologies for food preservation, pharmaceutical applications and animal nutrition.”

“We look forward to working with the Niacet leadership team and all of our Niacet colleagues to complete this integration successfully and swiftly,” said Mr Cracknell.

To mark the successful completion of the deal, events took place across a number of sites including Niacet’s headquarters in Niagara Falls in the USA and at Niacet’s largest manufacturing site at Tiel in the Netherlands.

The completion of the Niacet purchase marks the latest step in Kerry Group’s ongoing moves to become a pure taste and nutrition company following the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (CCPC) decision earlier this week to approve the sale of Kerry’s meats and ready meals business to Moy Park owner Pilgrim’s Pride.

That deal, worth €819 million and which was also first announced in June, sees Kerry Group divest itself of several well known brands including Denny and Galtee.

Edmond Scanlon is due to update investors on plans for the future direction of Kerry Group at a virtual event in October.