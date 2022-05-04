Kerry Group report growth in the face of war and Covid

DESPITE soaring inflation; the war in Ukraine and increased Covid restrictions in China, Kerry Group has reported a successful start to the year.

The Tralee based multinational food and ingredients giant posted its interim first quarter results last week with Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon saying he was pleased with the results “despite challenging conditions in a number of markets”.

Mr Scanlon said that costs are rising as a result of boith the ongoing Covid pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, with China’s recent Covid-19 lockdown weighing heavily on the business in what is a key market for the Group.

According to the results, Kerry has seen 11.4 per cent ‘organic growth’ in the first three months of the year, despite heightened inflation.

The margin on the group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was also up, increasing by 10 basis points.

Kerry’s dairy division saw 0.7 per cent volume growth, with prices up 18.7 per cent as a result of increases in dairy prices and raw material costs.

Kerry said its markets “remain highly dynamic” and that the firm “remains strongly positioned for growth with a good innovation pipeline”.

Mr Scanlon said the Group was closely monitoring the rapidly changing market conditions.

“As overall market conditions remain highly dynamic, we are actively managing the inflationary environment in close collaboration with our customers,” he said.

“As previously announced, we have taken the decision to suspend our operations in Russia and Belarus and we continue to work through the challenges presented in China since the introduction of localised restrictions”.

“As we commence a new strategic cycle, the progress we’ve made positions us strongly for growth. We are reaffirming our full year earnings guidance,” Mr Scanlon said.

In February, Kerry proposed a final dividend of 66.7 cent per share. Kerry Group said it now expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by five to nine per cent in 2022 on a constant currency basis.

“We were pleased with our start to the year despite challenging conditions in a number of markets. Taste & Nutrition achieved continued strong growth, particularly in developed markets. This growth was led by the Meat, Snacks and Bakery end use markets. Growth in the retail channel remained strong while foodservice continued its excellent overall growth in the period,” said Mr Scanlon.

“We also made good progress on the strategic front, enhancing our biotechnology portfolio with the acquisition of c-LEcta, while expanding our local presence in emerging markets with the acquisition of Almer in Southeast Asia and further enhancing our footprint in the Middle East and Africa”.