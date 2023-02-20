Kerry Group Rás Mumhan set for Easter weekend

At the launch of The Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 2023 at The Bianconi in Killorglin on Friday were from L-R: Louis Moriarty, Ted McCarthy (Killorglin Cycling Club) John James Griffin (Tralee Manor West Cycling Club) Sam Bolger (Killarney Cycling Club) Donie Kelleher(Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club) John Mangan (Killorglin Cycling Club) and Dan Ahern (Killorglin Cycling Club). This years Rás will take place over The Easter Weekend. Photo by Michael G Kenny

We’re almost three months into 2023 now and the year’s activities and events are coming thick and fast with one of the most anticipated event being that of the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan which was officially launched last Friday.

Sponsored once again by Kerry Group, the cycle was launched at Killorglin’s Bianconi Inn with members from Kerry’s various cycling clubs present and who’s eyes now invariably turn towards the Easter weekend when the four-day cycle event itself will be taking place.

The race, as always, is open to both Senior and Junior riders. Senior teams are to be made up of five riders and Juniors teams are to be made up of six riders. There can be no crossover of Senior and Junior riders on any team and normal restrictions will apply to team composition.

Organisers said this week that they are looking forward to seeing everyone at Easter and that they wish all the riders the best of luck in their preparations for the event.

For any further information, people can email the race organisers on rasmumhan2023@gmail.com