Kerry Greens welcome retrofit grant scheme that will benefit childcare facilities

The Green Party Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has announced details of the ‘Building Blocks – Improvement Grant’.

It means grants from €35,000 to €75,000 will be available to eligible childcare providers to upgrade facilities through retrofitting and green energy works.

The announcement has been welcomed by Anluan Dunne, Green Party representative for Tralee.

The grants are part of the government’s Climate Action Agenda, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

They are also part of an improvements strategy to make the learning environment for many children better, by improving facilities through a retrofit scheme that increases energy efficiency and make for warmer and healthier spaces for children.

“This is a really important grant for the childcare sector. These facilities are where our children spend many hours in the day and it is critical that they are energy efficient to keep operating costs under control,” said Mr Dunne.

He explained that the Green Party want to make Ireland the ‘best country in Europe’ to raise children, and this announcement helps achieve that aim.

“This will help provide a warm and healthy environment for children throughout the day and also reduce the cost of heating and energy for providers which is all very welcome,” Mr Dunne added.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the scheme would have ‘multiple benefits’ and is a forward looking investment in terms of its objectives to retrofit schools.

The Minister insists the grants would help reduce costs for building providers in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“It’s important that our childcare facilities receive the benefit of government investment to retrofit buildings,” he said.