Kerry Green Party say it is part of the climate conversation and is keen to make electoral gains

Chairman of the Kerry Green Party Paul Bowler believes it is the only party serious about climate action. He insists a new generation is emerging that is in tune with the threat of climate change, and who want to see change. 

Stephen Fernane

It’s not stretching it to say the Green Party message in Kerry is similar to a jigsaw puzzle with one piece missing: people get the picture, but the full message isn’t quite complete.

Whether they realise it or not, a majority of people understand the ‘green agenda’ in essence. Presenting it in a way that transfers to votes and political representation is still a mountain to climb for the Kerry Green Party.

