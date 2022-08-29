Kerry Green Party criticise Council over spending shortfall for walking and cycling projects

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has criticised Kerry County Council (KCC) over a lack of action regarding the installation of walking and cycling infrastructure in the county.

Anluan Dunne, Green Party Representative for Tralee, referred to figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) that show only 17.8 per cent of funding made available for walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry was spent in 2021.

Mr Dunne said this is one of the largest underspends by any local authority in Ireland. He explained that KCC had been allocated €5.6m for walking and cycling projects in 2021.

However, the NTA figures show a clear imbalance between available funds and works completed. Green Party representatives have also written to KCC seeking an explanation.

“Only €1m of this was spent. Specifically, in Tralee, no progress has been made despite the enormous amount of money available,” he said.

“Where is the active travel network plan? 500k was allocated for that alone. Where is the Bracker O’Regan Road cycle scheme? 800k was allocated for that project,” Mr Dunne told The Kerryman.

He added that with an average monthly spend on petrol and diesel now exceeding €180 – and with people more likely to feel it is unsafe or inconvenient to walk or cycle – they will continue to use cars at a huge cost.

“It is down to the Council to make it safer and easier, and they aren’t doing enough – it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“The lack of priority is the issue here. I don’t doubt that the Council are committed to greenways. But the treatment of walking and cycling as a pastime or hobby, rather than a mode of transport, seems to be a major problem,” Mr Dunne added.

He also attributes the impasse to decades of prioritising cars in Ireland, while many people in rural and urban areas feel they have no option but to drive, even for short journeys.

He stated that the Green Party has been addressing this issue while in Government by delivering record increases in investment in walking and cycling projects.

Kerry Greens say funding, made available for such projects, has increased from €45m in 2019 to €289m, nationally, in 2022.

Cleo Murphy, Green Party representative for the Kenmare area, said the lack of progress was ‘disheartening’

“The Green Party has secured funding for measures such as cycle paths and improved footpaths and these are not being delivered by Kerry County Council,” she said.

“Clearly, we need Green Party representation on the Council to get these improvements implemented,” Ms Murphy added.

Green Party representatives, Dr. Peadar Ó Fionnáin in Dingle, and Diarmaid Griffin in Killarney, say the willingness is there from KCC but this needed to be implemented urgently.

Mr Ó Fionnáin said he has not yet received ‘a substantial’ reply from KCC but believes the query has been forward to senior management at KCC.

Mr Griffin stated that he did receive a reply to his query in which KCC outlined that it spent €6.1m in 2021 on Active Travel and Greenway Projects.

KCC also referred to COVID as having impacted its ability to deliver more projects.