Kerry girls take Salt Lake City by storm with their rugby skills during US visit

The Kerry girls enjoying the scenery of Utah as part of their rugby visit to the US.

Rugby truly is an international experience, and it’s one that will live long in the memories of six girls from Killarney and Killorglin who recently played in Utah as part of the North American U16 International 7s tournament.

Ali O’Donoghue, Ava O’Malley, Clodagh Foley, Fia Whelan, Katie O’Donoghue, and Maria Eagar all play rugby with Killarney RFC and the visit to Salt Lake City underscored the deep camaraderie and sense of togetherness of the team, who represented their club, county, and country with pride.

“The girls had a trip of lifetime to the US. Some of the quality of the rugby was of the hugest of standards against very good opponents,” explained team coach, Diarmuid O’Malley.

The girls, combined with six girls from Singapore to represent the Singapore Valkyries team, were drawn in the ‘pool of death’ against the 2021 winners and eventual 2022 winners.

Regardless of the challenge, the girls put in a tough shift in the opening two games in searing Utah summer heat that hit 40 degrees.

The team played three pool games on day one and qualified for the quarter finals against Belmont from California – a team of talented girls, two of whom are on the USA U18s squad.

Unfortunately, the girls just fell short on a score line of 22-14 despite the Valkyries (which stands for women warriors) going 14-0 up against the tournament hot favourites.

The Kerry girls then moved onto the plate semi-final and duly put in another good performance to qualify for the final.

In the final, a combined Kerry/Singapore team got off to a very strong start and never slowed down, they eventually won the plate final 38-10.

“Our first game was against the team who eventually won the tournament, and we then got drawn against them in the quarter-finals, we definitely gained their respect in that quarter final as the improvement in our performance from one day was incredible. The eventual winners got a shock of their lives by the quality of our play and unfortunately, we just ran out of steam,” said Diarmuid.

The girls were afterwards complemented for their skill and courage by the opponent’s coach, a New Zealander who had played under former Irish coach, Joe Schmitt.

“He told me that his side really did get a shock at how good the quality of our rugby had been throughout the game,” explained Diarmuid.

“Considering we only had two training sessions in the prior two days before the tournament started, it was so rewarding to see the way the girls from two different sides of the world competing so well against teams who had put in a lot of time preparing for the biggest annual tournament in the USA,” he said.

Diarmuid added that not only did the girls return with such good memories and learnings from their trip, new friendships were also forged.

“I must give a huge shout-out to the parents of the girls, and all the local support we received in advance of our trip to make this ambitious trip possible,” he said.