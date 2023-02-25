Kerry

Kerry girl on beating all odds to play for Limerick football club Treaty United

Castlemaine's Suvi O’Connor was selected in recent days for Treaty United’s Under-19 Women’s team. She spoke to Tadhg Evans about her achievement

Suvi O'Connor who has just signed for League of Ireland U19 Treaty United FC in Limerick. Photo by Michael G Kenny Expand

Tadhg Evans

Suvi O’Connor lets nothing stand in her way.

That’s something we’ve heard a thousand times before, and it’s advice we give each other consistently, without thinking through what it means. And when the time comes to practice what everyone preaches, almost nobody even tries to deliver.

