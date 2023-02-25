Kerry girl on beating all odds to play for Limerick football club Treaty United

Suvi O’Connor lets nothing stand in her way.

That’s something we’ve heard a thousand times before, and it’s advice we give each other consistently, without thinking through what it means. And when the time comes to practice what everyone preaches, almost nobody even tries to deliver.

Suvi has receipts proving she’s among the few who’ll try to floor every so-called barrier.

She’s the smallest soccer player on every pitch she takes to and is sometimes the only girl on the field. She understands, through experience, the complications an auto-immune disease can pose to sporting life. Still, nothing has tripped her yet.

Suvi turns 16 in July, and the Castlemaine girl is preparing for a season at one of Ireland’s top clubs after impressing sufficiently to earn a place in Limerick-based Treaty United’s under-19 women’s squad. Injury hampered her trial but couldn’t outmuscle her ambitions, and that won’t surprise those who know her.

“When I was around four, I started to get interested, and I’ve been playing in the school playground since,” she tells The Kerryman. “When I was eight, I decided I wanted to play in a club. When I was in primary school, I was the only girl playing soccer with the boys.

“I remember watching TV, and Messi was on, and my dad commented on how good he was. I decided I wanted to be as good as him.

“I’m always the smallest on the team. It’s hard because when you go to trials or whatever, people ask, ‘What is she doing there, she’s very small.’ I say in my head, ‘Wait until they see what I can do.’ Size never matters in sport, especially in soccer.”

Suvi’s newest assignment asks her to travel to Limerick thrice weekly. She’ll undertake her Junior Cert this year at Milltown Presentation Secondary School, but her mind is tilted towards soccer and tuning up for an imminent league season.

New surroundings are usually daunting, even for someone as combative as Suvi, but she’ll have the support that comes from a familiar face; the excellent Izzy McGrath, a classmate and fellow MEK Galaxy graduate, has also made the grade for the Limerick side.

This is the highest standard Suvi’s faced since starting out by playing for Camp Juniors – initially with and against boys before a girls’ team formed – from about eight years ago. She has played in Kerry squads and Centre of Excellence programmes, and she played with MEK Galaxy in the lead-up to joining Treaty United, though she didn’t get to play as often as she’d have liked after breaking her humerus early in her MEK playing days.

The attacking midfielder/striker plays with confidence, but not all of it is innate. Part of it stems from playing and succeeding with those aforementioned teams, but some of it was instilled in her after she became the first girl to enrol at the Robin O’Day Academy.

“It’s a very good academy, and it’s where my confidence blossomed,” she says.

“I was the first girl to go there, and he believed in me and helped me through my journey. He kind of started all this.

“I was playing football with the Centre of Excellence when an Irish underage coach saw one of the games and thought I was very good. He thought playing for one of the Irish clubs would help my game, and he contacted Treaty United.

“I had to do a trial, and I was injured while playing – but they [Treaty United] still thought I was good.

“I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when I was six years old, and I take a Humira injection every two weeks. It [her illness] is good at the moment, but the only problem is, with Humira, I catch colds very easily, so I do miss a lot of training sessions and school.

“I kind of just get on with it, and I’d tell anyone who’s involved in sport and has something similar, don’t let it put you down. Use it as your superpower.”

Suvi has also played basketball and Gaelic football, but soccer always took precedence in her world.

She follows the game closely and is particularly fond of Manchester United, and she counts playing for them and the Republic of Ireland as her primary aims.

Her mother, Aino, comes from Finland and wouldn’t mind seeing her daughter line out with the Finnish national team instead, but that’s a matter for another day.

Whichever paths are in front of her, she can count on family support.

Her dad, Tommy, coached during her time at Camp Juniors and has remained steadfastly supportive since, and the same can be said for Suvi’s eldest sibling, Sophie (18), herself involved in coaching at under-age county level.

Three-year-old brother Fionn will, hopefully, one day get to see his older sister playing for Ireland, but at this moment, Suvi has no doubt who drives her on most.

“My sister, Leah, is 13 years old, and she has Down’s Syndrome,” Suvi says.

“She is my number-one supporter.”