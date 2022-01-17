Kerry gathers to remember Ashling Murphy and call for end to violence on women

Evan, Reece and Elle O'Donoghue with Organisers Elaine O'Donoghue, Vera O'Leary and Lily MacMonagle at the Vigil in Memory of Ashling Murphy outside Navé Coffee House, Killarney RaceCourse on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

People gathered in the Square in Tralee with a candle to remember Ashling on Friday at 4pm. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Grace, Noreen and Ava Brosnan Killarney at the Vigil in Memory of Ashling Murphy outside Navé Coffee House, Killarney RaceCourse on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The local communty in Derrynane gathered to remember Ashling Murphy who tragically lost her life while out running last week in Tullamore Co.Offaly. Photo by Michael Donnelly.

The large crowd at the Vigil in Memory of Ashling Murphy outside Navé Coffee House, Killarney RaceCourse on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A vigil of over 500 people in memory of Ashling Murphy was held in The Square in Tralee at 4pm on Friday.

A vigil of over 500 people in memory of Ashling Murphy was held in The Square in Tralee on Friday afternoon. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Vigils took place across the county throughout the weekend in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who died after being attacked while out jogging in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday afternoon.

The primary-school teacher’s death has sent shockwaves across the country.

Vigils to honour the young woman have taken place nationwide – many of them timed for 4pm, roughly the time that Ashling lost her life. These included one in Tralee, where hundreds gathered with candles to remember Ashling. The vigils also called for end to violence against women; many hope Ashling’s death will mark a turning point for women, determined for changes that will ensure their safety.

A vigil also took place in Killarney at Killarney Racecourse on Friday afternoon, and this was attended by Vera O’Leary of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

Later that evening, a vigil took place in Fenit, and this was attended by local college students who knew Ashling. There, Irish traditional music rang out in honour of her musical talent; Ashling was a member of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh from Lios Póil, who toured with Ashling as part of their Comhaltas involvement, played at a vigil in Dingle to honour the young woman and told The Kerryman that she was the ‘nicest young woman you could meet’

Vigils also took place across in Cahersiveen, Valentia, Kenmare, Glenflesk, Kilcummin and Ballybunion, among other locations across the county, with thousands combined turning out to attend.

Vigils also took place around the world, including in Australia, such has been the the impact of her tragic death.