Kerry Gardaí investigate alleged assault of teenager in Tralee park

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park.

Gardaí in Tralee say they are investigating allegations of a serious assault of a teenager in Tralee Town Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon a small but densely wooded area of the park, immediately to the rear of the Siamsa Tíre theatre complex, was cordoned off and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out and a number of items were removed from the scene.

The area was extremely busy on Tuesday night, with a large number of young people gathering nearby to socialise on the last night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

Injuries suffered by the victim, who is understood to be a 17-year-old girl, are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing into the matter and “no further information is available at this time”.

CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being sought.