Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.4°C Dublin

Kerry Gardaí investigate alleged assault of teenager in Tralee park

Injuries suffered by the victim, who is believed to be 17 years old, are not thought to be life-threatening

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park. Expand

Close

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park.

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park.

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park.

kerryman

Simon Brouder

Gardaí in Tralee say they are investigating allegations of a serious assault of a teenager in Tralee Town Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon a small but densely wooded area of the park, immediately to the rear of the Siamsa Tíre theatre complex, was cordoned off and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out and a number of items were removed from the scene.

The area was extremely busy on Tuesday night, with a large number of young people gathering nearby to socialise on the last night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

Injuries suffered by the victim, who is understood to be a 17-year-old girl, are not thought to be life threatening.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing into the matter and “no further information is available at this time”.

CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being sought.

Privacy