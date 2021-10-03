Kerry Gardaí honoured for role in saving Don Tidey

Eugene O’Sullivan remembers it as a cold, wet day in County Leitrim. It was December 16, 1983, and kidnapped supermarket executive Don Tidey was in his 23rd day of captivity. The receipt of confidential information saw Gardaí and Irish Army personnel searching wooded areas in Ballinamore for Tidey, who’d soon be free – but two men would die that same day.

“I joined the guards in 1977, and in 1980 I went into the Security Task Force in Dublin Castle,” Eugene says. “I was 29 at the time and called on to assist in the search for Don Tidey – who had been kidnapped by the Provisional IRA – along with the state agencies tasked with rescuing him.”

Bill Somers was the son of a Garda, John Somers, who came from the Currow area. His mother, Mabel, was from Portmagee, and he considered himself a Kerry man despite being born in Clonmel, County Tipperary. He spent many summer days in the Kingdom before following his father into the Gardaí.

Though his was a storied career with involvement in several other high-profile cases, this day was one that would shake him up more than most. The search party was divided into smaller teams, and he and his colleagues entered Dromcromen Wood. The difficult terrain consisted of dense undergrowth, only penetrable by crawling on their hands and knees, but forward they went.

They located the hideout in which Don Tidey was held. The suspects, in their attempt to flee, took possession of a blue vehicle and sped along a byroad on the way to Ballinamore, driving past the location where Tidey was now safely in the hands of Gardaí. The suspects opened fire.

Detective Inspector Somers pulled Tidey into a ditch to safety, and as they lay there, Somers could feel the ditch and the ground shaking with the impact of bullets. The two men went through a gap in the ditch and took cover at a six-foot deep, bramble-covered drain. Somers stayed with Tidey until he was escorted away and later returned safely to his family.

“When this happened, I was 14,” his son, John Somers, tells The Kerryman. “I answered the door when he returned that day. We thought he could have been killed. There were no mobile phones, and we’d heard that a policeman – or a polisman, as we called them – was down, as well as a soldier. We were thinking the worst.

“I remember opening the door to my Dad in Stillorgan that day, and you could see he was in shock.”

On what should have been his birthday, Friday, September 24, the late Gary Sheehan was among 15 individuals awarded a Scott Medal, an Garda Síochána’s recognition of bravery. Private Patrick Kelly also died during the rescue mission.

“The most important thing, for me, is not the medals but the memories of the two people who gave their lives in the service of the state,” Eugene says. “The investigation into this is still active. Time changes people’s thinking, and there may be people out there who still have information, have changed their views on the use of violence and may be in a position to give this information to the Gardaí involved and bring closure for the two families.

“This was the job we were trained to do. I’m delighted to be honoured [but] I never saw myself in that territory of Scott Medal presentations. I suppose it could have been done sooner, but it’s nice that it’s done now.

“I’m back living in Ballinskelligs. I was with the Gardaí for 34 years, and I spent the last 18 years of that as a ministerial driver, which I continued in afterwards. I returned to Kerry last summer. I enjoyed my time with Gardaí but I’m delighted to be in Kerry now, looking out at the Skelligs and involved with St Michael’s Foilmore GAA club.”

John Somers brought a picture of his father to Friday’s ceremony because, as he words it, this was not about him but about his dad, Bill, who died in 2010. Bill’s wife, Helen, passed away in March and missed out on accepting the medal on her husband’s behalf.

“It took too long,” John says. “It’s a long time, 38 years. She [his mother] should have accepted the medal, not me.

“Thankfully, they got around to it at last; at least he got some recognition, and younger men at the time are getting to see it, which is a positive.

“You may have seen in the media, Don Tydie was there on Friday, and there’s a shot of him tapping my father’s plaque and medal. He said, ‘Bill Somers: a good man’. He came to my dad’s Funeral and they met up several times after 1983.

“My dad came home and I got to spend another 27 years with my family, but for Private Kelly and Garda Sheehan’s family, they didn’t come home… There was a lot of fear around country around then. This showed everyone how thin the thin blue line really was.”