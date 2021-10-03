Kerry

Kerry Gardaí honoured for role in saving Don Tidey

Don Tidey (centre) with gardaí following his rescue. Pictured on the left is Eugene O'Sullivan, and Bill Somers is on the right.

Tadhg Evans

Eugene O’Sullivan remembers it as a cold, wet day in County Leitrim. It was December 16, 1983, and kidnapped supermarket executive Don Tidey was in his 23rd day of captivity. The receipt of confidential information saw Gardaí and Irish Army personnel searching wooded areas in Ballinamore for Tidey, who’d soon be free – but two men would die that same day.

I joined the guards in 1977, and in 1980 I went into the Security Task Force in Dublin Castle,” Eugene says. “I was 29 at the time and called on to assist in the search for Don Tidey – who had been kidnapped by the Provisional IRA – along with the state agencies tasked with rescuing him.”

Bill Somers was the son of a Garda, John Somers, who came from the Currow area. His mother, Mabel, was from Portmagee, and he considered himself a Kerry man despite being born in Clonmel, County Tipperary. He spent many summer days in the Kingdom before following his father into the Gardaí.

