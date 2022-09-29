Kerry garda probe after man in car ‘slaps’ girl on bike

GARDAÍ in Tralee are investigating an incident in which a child was apparently assaulted by a stranger in the town.

The alleged assault occurred at the Garvey’s Supervalu carpark between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was cycling through the carpark with friends when she was slapped in the face by a man who was sitting in a car as the children passed.

Gardaí said the girl did not know the man who struck her and they have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information about it, to contact them.

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted at 066-7102300.