Kerry Garda chief sorry for crime text line delays

Kerry Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster has apologised for delays in rolling out the ‘See Something Say Something’ crime text alert service across the county.

The service – which is operational in Tralee and Killarney – allows members of the public to send anonymous text messages to alert gardaí to crimes and public order issues. It has been credited with reducing crime in Tralee by a fifth.

It was initially due to be rolled out in towns across the county by mid 2022 but the process has been delayed because of issue introducing a new version of the Garda Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

It is now hoped that the service can be introduced in Listowel, Kenmare and Dingle by the end of year.

At last Friday’s Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting Listowel based Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry said it was regrettable that the extension of the service has been delayed.

“We’ve had a number of false dawns on See Something Say Something,” he said.

“The sooner this is rolled out the better for everyone”.

Chief Supt Foster said she was “as disappointed as you all are that we haven’t been able to roll it out,” adding that she has tasked Tralee Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe with examining if and how the text service could be expanded prior to the introduction of the new CAD system.