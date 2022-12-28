Kerry GAA stars put down roots in Kenya as part of tree planting project

Kerry and An Ghaeltacht star Tomas ó Se meets a group of fans as part of the Kerry GAA stars special trip to Kenya.

Ciara Murphy and Conor Moynagh take time out for a photograph as part of their trip to Kenya.

Ciara Murphy from Listry and Grace Walsh take time out for a photo while planting trees during their recent mission to Kenya.

Kerry senior player and Na Gaeil GAA Club star Stefan Okunbor meeting with his fans on a recent trip to Kenya.

Kerry GAA players Tomás Ó'Sé, Stefan Okunbur, and Ciara Murphy recently returned from the trip of a lifetime to Nairobi in Kenya where they joined forces with 50 other GAA stars to compete in the first ever ‘Plant the Planet Games.’

The visit saw them plant the first thousand trees in a GAA-backed tree planting effort to tackle climate change in Africa.

The players were part of a project that involved planting trees at Baringo in Kenya’s drought affected Rift Valley.

Each of the participating GAA players, who included inter-county hurlers, footballers and camogie players from 23 different counties, were tasked with raising €10,000 in sponsorship to support the effort.

The group’s collective total has already topped half-a-million euro, with funds still coming in.

Kerry Ladies player, Ciara Murphy, said she was ‘blown away’ by the amazing work Self Help Africa are doing on the ground.

“We have been fortunate to visit schools, farms, hospitals and a tree nursery on our quest to plant one million trees,” she said.

“The resilience of the communities we have been working with is incredible.

“Their positivity and drive for progress with massive adversity has been an education to us all.

“I want to thank everyone so far who has donated,” Ciara added.

The initiative was organised by Galway dual player Alan Kerins for ‘Humanity’ in conjunction with development charity Self Help Africa, and is also being supported by Kenyan Olympic medallist and world record holding runner, David Rudisha.

The Kerry trio were joined in the ‘Plant the Planet Games’ by such stars as Limerick hurler Sean Finn; Wexford’s Matthew O’Hanlon; Clare’s Podge Collins; Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh, and Niamh O’Sullivan from Meath.

And when they weren’t tree planting, the players duly obliged the natives in a show of their skills by taking to the field for a series of exhibition games at the Nairobi Rugby Club.

These events were thoroughly enjoyed by those taking part in visiting projects, implemented by Self Help Africa in Kenya.

“The trip has exceeded all expectations,” said Martha Hourican, Business Development Director at Self Help Africa.

“The support provided by the Gaelic players would have a transformational effect for communities in Kenya hard hit by the effects of climate change,” Martha added.

To find out more about Self Help Africa’s efforts to plant millions of trees in Africa visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org