Kerry GAA Museum planning permission date expires without renewed application

Plans to build a Kerry GAA Museum in Killarney have taken another blow after a deadline to renew an application for planning passed without a submission being lodged

The Kerry four-in-a-row team of 1981.

Stephen Fernane

The deadline to extend the planning application for a Kerry GAA Museum on the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney has expired without a new submission being lodged with Kerry County Council (KCC).

The date for renewal of the 2017 planning application – made under the Kerry Gaelic Culture Museum Ltd – expired on April 10.

