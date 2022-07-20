Kerry GAA Museum planning permission date expires without renewed application

The deadline to extend the planning application for a Kerry GAA Museum on the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney has expired without a new submission being lodged with Kerry County Council (KCC).

The date for renewal of the 2017 planning application – made under the Kerry Gaelic Culture Museum Ltd – expired on April 10.

Failure to renew the planning means efforts to establish the long-awaited GAA museum, that would showcase the county’s treasured football and hurling culture, has once again been shelved.

Kerry Gaelic Culture Museum Ltd first received planning permission to construct a museum and culture centre that would incorporate decades of Kerry GAA history in 2012.

This application, which was extended in 2017 for another five year term, sought a 1,350 sq. metre building to be erected on the training field on the eastern side of the main pitch at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Killarney’s burgeoning tourism footfall was cited as a reason why the museum should be located in the town.

However, in 2021 the plans were discussed at a sub-committee meeting of Fáilte Ireland regarding its Killarney Destination and Experience Development Plan.

It was made clear that funding would not be forthcoming for the Kerry Gaelic Culture Museum unless its design catered for interactive facilities for families and visitors.

This led to renewed calls from Tralee MD councillors to have the museum located in Tralee – the county capital and where the association was founded in Kerry in the late 1800s.

Earlier this month at a Killarney MD meeting, a €40m redevelopment package was discussed that would transition Fitzgerald Stadium into a venue capable of holding concerts, conferences and other major events outside of top-flight GAA matches.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision to let the current planning application for the museum lapse, Cllr Niall O’Callaghan said stand-alone museums no longer attract funding, therefore a Kerry GAA Museum - as originally envisaged - is not viable.

“They have to think outside the box. A museum will need other aspects to it as they just don’t make the money. If that application was applied for again, it would probably have been turned down,” he said.

"The view of Fáilte Ireland is that it is not going to invest in a long-term tourism project that is not going to make money,” Cllr O’Callagahn added.

He said a ‘huge redevelopment’ of Fitzgerald Stadium is now required and that it needs to be utilised as a top-class venue.

“The museum can be tied into an overall development of the stadium. People are open to this,” he said.

"I was in Galway recently where a marquee was set up in the middle of the city with 4,000 people in it. It got me thinking about Fitzgerald Stadium and its potential to host events. People need to grasp this idea. This benefits the whole county, not just Killarney,” Cllr O’Callaghan said.

Cllr John O’Donoghue said he plans to raise the matter of a Kerry GAA Museum at the next Killarney MD meeting in September.

He believes the museum idea still has potential as a place to showcase GAA memorabilia such as medals, jerseys, trophies, match programmes and other historical records of GAA events in Kerry.

“I will be asking what the story with the museum is and if we can get it going again. Funding is now a none-runner for this and the project is at a crossroads,” he said.

“We live in a county full of men and women with All-Ireland medals. I think the people would love a museum here especially visitors given the GAA in Kerry is such a part of our culture,” Cllr O’Donoghue said.