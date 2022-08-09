Kerry GAA joins in paying tribute to late baby Éabha

The Kerry county board has expressed condolences to Castlegregory-based Kevin Hannafin and his partner, Aoife, following the tragic death of their daughter, baby Éabha Hannafin McEvoy.

Éabha was born on July 27 in The Coombe hospital, Dublin, but sadly died last Thursday, August 4. She passed away in the arms of her parents at Laura Lynn Hospice, where she had been receiving care, and her Funeral was held yesterday (Monday) at the Garden Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Éabha’s parents requested that those who attended her Funeral wear bright clothes. They also asked that donations, if desired, be made to www.lauralynn.ie/donate.

Kevin is a physio for the Kerry minor football team, and Kerry GAA paid tribute to baby Éabha on Monday. Castlegregory GAA also paid condolences to baby Éabha’s family last night, as did Castlegregory Celtic Football Club, with whom Kevin has played since moving from Dublin.

Baby Éabha is sadly missed by her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles; cousins; and extended family and family friends.