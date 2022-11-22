Kerry GAA condemns burning of flag – ‘It’s not nice seeing your club’s colours set alight’

Kerry GAA has condemned the burning of a Skellig Ranger’s flag following the South Kerry Championship final at Waterville on Saturday.

A social media video showing the green-and-gold flag of Skellig Rangers being set alight following the club’s defeat to local rivals Dromid Pearses has angered personnel from both clubs.

Signs wishing the Skellig team ‘good luck’ before the game were also vandalised in what is a worrying rise in such behaviour. The Skellig incident comes just three weeks after the burning of a Currow GAA Club jersey in North Kerry.

Skellig GAA Chairperson Katie Casey said club delegates are to meet to discuss the incident which has shocked the community.

“There is no place for this in the GAA, or in any sport. We also had flags taken down and signs damaged,” Ms Casey said.

“Every club would condemn the actions of these people, whoever they are. It’s an added disappointed that this has happened. It’s not a nice thing to see your club colours set alight, it’s shocking.

“Thankfully, these people are a minority. This is something we’re used to seeing happen in other sports, not the GAA. We have gotten a lot of complaints and queries about this, so we’re holding a meeting to issue an official response,” she added.

The Dromid Pearses Club criticised the behaviour of those who, it claims, are not involved in their club and should have no place in any GAA club.

“The club was not involved in this incident. It happened on a night out but the club, players and management, had nothing to do with this,” said Dromid Pearses Club PRO Caoimhin O’Siochain.

“We totally condemn these actions. As a club, we would have nothing to do with these people. We can’t officially comment as we know there was no involvement by our club,” he said.

"You hate to see this happening as you wouldn’t want it happening to your own club. It’s just upsetting,” Mr O’Siochain added.

Chairman of Kerry GAA Patrick O’Sullivan condemned the incident, saying these people have no place in the association.

"There are great people involved in both of these clubs and to have them dragged into this by people who probably have nothing to do with the game is wrong,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

"If these people are members of the association, and are bringing the game into disrepute, we will not tolerate it,” he added.

"We will be looking into this in the coming days and dealing with it with the strength of our rules. There is no room for this in our games and we won’t tolerate it. I don’t know what is wrong with some people, social media is driving a lot of this behaviour,” Mr O’Sullivan said.