Kerry GAA Club’s first every raffle winner plans to buy roller skates with funds

Little Avery Sheehan, accompanied by her mom Rosemary receiving the first Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club 50/50 Draw cheque from club treasurer Maurice Hickey. Avery’s cheque was for €1,015.

Little Avery Sheehan was accompanied by her mom Rosemary as she visited the Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club rooms at Moanmore recently to collect her 50/50 draw winning cheque for €1,015.

Avery made a little bit of club history as she is the first winner of the new draw and she collected her cheque from club treasurer, Maurice Hickey.

Avery’s Dad, Wiley, entered the draw in Martin Curtin’s Shop in Castleisland, just as the buckets were being collected. Avery says she will buy roller skates with her winnings.

Congratulations to Eileen Bartlett, winner of this week’s Castleisland Desmonds 50/50 draw Eileen is the lucky winner of €1,025.

While Avery has roller skates in mind for her winnings, there’s no word from Eileen on what she might spend her windfall on.

You can play Desmonds 50/50 by entering you signed and loaded envelopes in the stands and buckets in businesses across the town, or online via the Clubforce app here: tinyurl.com/desmonds5050draw

The draw can be entered in businesses as follows: The Forge; Circle K; Shoemaker’s Bar; Chicken Club; Martin Curtin’s; Whyte’s Centra; Den Joes; Vincent Murphy Sports; Tom McCarthy’s Bar; Tommy Hickey’s; Fagin’s Bar; Phil Horan’s Petrol Station; Moloney’s Cake Shop; John Brennan’s Barbers; Browne’s Topline Agri Steel and Builders Providers; Castlemeats and KPH Construction.

A massive thanks to all our main and associate sponsors for your continued support of Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club.

In particular to our main sponsors: Divanes Volkswagen Kerry; Garvey’s SuperValu, Castleisland; Griffin Brothers Contracting; Island Property Solutions Ltd; Munster Joinery; Niall O’Connor, Heating and Plumbing.

In other Desmonds club news, Gerdie Murphy reports that the club’s U-12 boys and a team of mentors had an unforgettable day out in Croke Park.

Gerdie, a member of the coaching panel of the Castleisland Desmonds Juvenile GAA Club, kitted the boys out from the famed family business, Vincent Murphy Sports Shop, Killarney Road.

He described the experience as a really nice and proud day to see the boys sporting his family name on their jerseys on the hallowed and historic sod of Croke Park.

The trip was tinged with sadness for Gerdie who lost his brother Fergal recently in tragic circumstances. “We remembered certain people who unfortunately are now longer with us but I know that they were there with us in spirit and they would have been so proud of everyone and everything on Wednesday in Croke Park

“Dreams can come true sometimes and on that day one of my dreams did come true,” said Gerdie.