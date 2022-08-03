Kerry

Kerry GAA chief says rumours that players took drugs are ‘a joke’ and ‘unacceptable’

Patrick O'Sullivan.

Stephen Fernane

Kerry County Board is thought to be considering legal action over the online video that claimed Kerry players were involved in drug taking during recent celebrations following the win against Galway on July 24.

In a recent tweet, Kerry County Board Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan labelled the rumours ‘a joke’ and ‘unacceptable’

