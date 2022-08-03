Kerry GAA chief says rumours that players took drugs are ‘a joke’ and ‘unacceptable’

Kerry County Board is thought to be considering legal action over the online video that claimed Kerry players were involved in drug taking during recent celebrations following the win against Galway on July 24.

In a recent tweet, Kerry County Board Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan labelled the rumours ‘a joke’ and ‘unacceptable’

The Kerry GAA official took to Twitter to refute the video, which was spitefully circulated on social media apparently showing players partying while holding up visa cards and chanting about ‘the bag’.

Few outside Kerry GAA circles will be aware that Mr Sullivan’s long-time nickname is ‘the bag’, and the chants were supposedly raised after the players were given Mr O’Sullivan’s credit card to buy a round of drinks.

The rumours were immediately dismissed as nonsense, but they lingered on social media resulting in Mr O’Sullivan having to issue a tweet to formally explain the reason behind the video:

“I am Patrick O’Sullivan (Tatler). ‘The bag’ is my nickname which I got back in the ‘80s from my gear bag I used to bring to games.

"They [players] were chanting my name as I lost in card roulette. It’s a joke to suggest the Kerry players are on drugs and is unacceptable,” Mr O’Sullivan tweeted.

Another Kerry GAA source, who does not wish to be named, told The Kerryman he was present on the night the video was taken.

He said everyone had put their credit cards on the table as part of the drinking ‘roulette game’.

He dismissed as ‘total rubbish’ claims of drug taking, saying team management were present, and the premises was full of people enjoying themselves. There was also security cameras in the establishment.

It’s understood that Croke Park officials contacted the Kerry County Board in the days after the video was published online seeking clarification.

It was explained to them ‘the bag’ is Mr O’Sullivan’s nickname.

"This is all total rubbish. The people who spread these rumours have false [Twitter] accounts.

"At the end of the day, these culprits tried to personalise one player more than any other player. This is about protecting the players who have been wrongfully treated here,” he said.