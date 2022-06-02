It’s early Thursday morning in Boston when Steven Conway takes a phone call. News of the historic formation of Kerry Football Club has just broke and is making headlines back home.

“Hi Stephen, how are you?”

“Good. You must be very pleased with the positive reaction back home, Steve.”

“Absolutely, this has been the dream for Billy and me for a long time.”

It’s a dream shared by everyone involved in Kerry soccer: League of Ireland matches in fever pitch atmospheres is a hot ticket. The games could come as soon as February 2023 with the cooperation of the Kerry District League (KDL).

“The question has been asked for a long time: ‘when is Kerry going to have a senior League of Ireland team?’ Prior to now, Kerry has been a feeding ground for all the big teams in Munster,” said Steven.

"It brought Billy and I to a place where we decided something needed to change. Being back home coaching, Billy asked the hard question why he was coaching if all we, as a county, are doing is bringing players to a point where they go off to play Senior League of Ireland football elsewhere,” he added.

Giving back to the people and place where it all started is one of the best measures of an individual’s success.

For Tralee natives Steven Conway and Billy Dennehy, the announcement follows months of intense negotiations with the FAI and KDL.

When news broke of Kerry Football Club, it took many by surprise. The realisation that a new era in Kerry soccer is underway is hugely positive.

Steven and Billy’s CVs are impressive. Billy is a former Sunderland player who has managed Kerry at U17s and U19s in the League of Ireland for the last number of seasons.

Steven – a former Kerry U21 player – is a coach and director at the Boston Bolts soccer club in the US.

Billy joins in on the chat, thanks to Zoom. His phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the press release was issued.

He tells me arriving at their decision is very much part of a deeper process that will involve the work and input of others to make it a success.

As much as this is their idea, they know full well they will need to create a wider support team in the months to come.

“Kerry soccer has reached this point through many years of hard work on the pitch by many great people,” said Billy.

"James Sugrue, Chris Hegarthy, Brendan Maloney, Philomena Bates, Tommy Naughton, Darren Aherne, have all played a key role in bringing Kerry soccer to this point. We look forward to working together with the guys based in the US to bring Kerry soccer to the next level,” Billy added.

Steven and Billy are big names in Kerry soccer. They bring experience and expertise – on and off the pitch. Past players, coaches, friends and former teammates, they realise the depth of talent that Kerry has, and that this deserves its moment.

“We had talks with the KDL and my boss here at the Boston Bolts, Brian Ainscough. Brian is from Dublin and is the CEO of the MLS Academy Club, Boston Bolts. He has a lot of experience, being involved with MLS Academy in US,” said Steven.

“The Bolts are a big club that has been around for 40-years. The Club have produced players that have played with the US national team, including Miles Robinson who scored the winning goal vs Mexico in the Gold Cup Final in 2021,” said Steven.

"Brian Ainscough’s expertise and proven track record will be a huge asset to Kerry FC. One of our goals is to have a player from Kerry play with the Irish Senior National team as we already have Listowel native Savannah McCarthy represent Ireland on the Women’s Team. We met the FAI at their HQ and all these talks went very well,” he added.

Talent in Kerry has always been there, it just hasn’t had an opportunity to dine at the top table at senior level.

There is also a younger, more progressive cohort in Kerry that is receptive to the idea of what it takes to make a senior League of Ireland team work.

Steven and Billy believe that an overreliance on financial incentives in the past hindered attempts to establish a League of Ireland footing.

In fact, because of these past mistakes, they are able to use it to their advantage in planning for a Kerry Football Club.

“There have been so many clubs in the past where guys came in with buckets of money only to see the clubs fold, change hands, and go into turmoil,” said Steven.

"We have devised Kerry Football Club with a long-term sustainability model in mind. Since the announcement this morning, we have received a flood of support from the Kerry people and businesses,” Steven explained.

This ethos is the key ingredient of Kerry Football Club. Having received official clearance from the FAI, the real work starts now.

Kerry FC have five months to attract support for the club and must undergo the specific criteria required for Division One acceptance.

This is a venture that will benefit the county from a commercial and sporting perspective.

“There is a lot we still have to finalise but the rewards for Kerry soccer are immense,” said Steven.

“I think the first steps in this idea happened 20-years ago. Many thought back then that Kerry missed the boat. I think we’re at a crossroads now. We need a senior team. There is no doubt we will be competitive. We have the players,” Steven said.

Billy is correct in saying the prospects for young players in Kerry has changed due to the announcement.

Suddenly, they have a new target to aim for: playing with Kerry in the League of Ireland; matches under lights in midwinter, would create a seismic opportunity.

The home venue will be KDL’s Mounthawk Park. Moreover, the dream of big Munster derbies against the likes of Cork City, Treaty United, Cobh Ramblers, and Waterford United is now a live prospect.

“All our home games will be played at Mounthawk for as long as Kerry Football Club play,” said Billy.

"People will recall the massive atmospheres at Kerry U21 games at that ground. They were great occasions: big crowds on Friday nights. That’s what we want back, big Munster derbies with the fans. The Kerry fans and communities are what will make it,” Billy added.

Part of Steven and Billy’s research into the project involved assessing the vast talent there is in Kerry.

Since Kerry entered the Eircom Leagues over 20-years ago, there has been, on average, one player every two years who travelled to the UK and signed for clubs like Arsenal, Everton, Sunderland, Brighton, Celtic and many more.

This is without having a senior national league structure in place to serve as a springboard.

“With the number of players growing, as well as all the great coaches around the county, the talent structure and exposure is there now; you would expect that more players will come through with this plan,” said Steven.

“Hopefully, a day will come when these players come through Kerry Football Club and can be a springboard for their long, successful football careers in Ireland, UK and further abroad.”

Steven continued: “The FAI and KDL have been good to us in our plans to secure a licence. I think the biggest thing for them is knowing Billy and I are people they can trust, and who will put Kerry players and kids first.

“For us, that is massive. We are here for the long-term. Our love for the game was born locally; we now want to give that back. This is something that could be big for Kerry and Kerry people,” said Steven.

